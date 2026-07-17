Jarrod Bowen increasingly likely to stay at West Ham United

Jarrod Bowen is increasingly likely to stay at West Ham United beyond the summer, with the East London club growing in confidence that they will retain him for the upcoming campaign.

According to a report by Fraser Fletcher on TEAMtalk, Jarrod Bowen will make an announcement on his plans for the 2026/27 campaign in a few days. The West Ham United skipper has been the subject of intense speculation surrounding his long-term future in recent weeks.

However, per TEAMtalk, the Hammers are increasingly optimistic that he wants to stay at the London Stadium despite their relegation from the Premier League. The report has added that “there has been no official contact yet from other clubs” that want to sign the Englishman in the ongoing transfer window.

How has Jarrod Bowen fared at West Ham United so far?

Jarrod Bowen has been one of the best players in the Premier League since joining West Ham United from Hull City in a deal worth over £20 million in January 2020. The Leominster native was an instant hit in the Premier League, and he has been a talismanic figure for West Ham in the last six and a half seasons.

The English international has made 280 appearances for West Ham thus far, amassing 85 goals and 63 assists. The 29-year-old attacker’s valiant performances kept the East London club’s hopes of remaining in the Premier League before they fell short in the end. However, his stock remains high, with rumours linking him with a return to the top flight.

What next?

Several well-known clubs have shown interest in Bowen in recent weeks. Reports a few weeks ago suggested that Aston Villa led the battle for the Englishman’s signature. Other high-profile outfits have also been keen on signing the West Ham United skipper.

However, the Hammers have been eager to keep hold of Bowen, as they face the exit of several players. Mateus Fernandes has already joined Tottenham Hotspur, while Crysencio Summerville is a target for Manchester United and other bigwigs. Taty Castellanos and Pablo also face an uncertain future at the London Stadium, while Callum Wilson has moved to Brentford.

So, keeping an influential player like Bowen will give West Ham guaranteed goals that can help them secure promotion to the Premier League. Per TEAMtalk, the Hammers have been putting in work to convince the English attacker of “the merits of staying” beyond the summer transfer window. His final decision will come soon.