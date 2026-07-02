Newcastle United have offer rejected for Archie Gray

Newcastle United reportedly made an offer for Archie Gray and received a swift rejection from Tottenham for the midfielder.

Newcastle United’s bid for Archie Gray has been rejected by Tottenham, per Fabrizio Romano. The rejection comes as the Magpies scramble for midfield reinforcements following Sandro Tonali’s £100 million departure to Spurs.

On Wednesday, as David Ornstein reported, Spurs agreed a deal with Newcastle United for Sandro Tonali, where they will be paying £92.5 million in fixed payments and £7.5 million in add-ons, making it their first £100 million spend on a single player ever.

A lot has happened over the past 24 to 48 hours from a Tottenham perspective, as the club have agreed to two significant deals to strengthen their squad. On Tuesday, Spurs agreed an £85 million deal with West Ham United for midfielder Mateus Fernandes, which was a club record.

Newcastle’s search for midfield reinforcement intensifies

Losing both Tonali and potentially Guimarães in a single window would significantly reshape Newcastle’s midfield depth. There is intense speculation about Arsenal’s interest in Bruno Guimaraes, and the Magpies will need quality reinforcements regardless of what happens with the Brazilian.

Many names have been mentioned in connection with Newcastle’s midfield search, but Archie Gray is the latest to emerge on their list. Fabrizio Romano claimed Spurs have rejected a bid from Newcastle United for Gray, although the Italian journalist did not divulge the details of the reported offer.

Spurs have had no intention of selling Gray in this window, and they have stuck to that stance. Romano claimed that Newcastle United remain interested in the 20-year-old Tottenham utility man despite the rejection of their offer, although it is unclear whether the two clubs are expected to hold fresh talks over the young rising star.

Contradictory reports emerge

However, Sky Sports have since contested Romano’s account, reporting that Newcastle did not table a formal offer for Gray. They do acknowledge that the 20-year-old Tottenham utility man was discussed internally at the club and that the Magpies do have an interest, but they deny any report of a formal bid.

Newcastle remain active in the market and may pursue alternative midfield targets, with the window’s direction dependent on Arsenal’s pursuit of Guimarães.