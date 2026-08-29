Rafael Leao set to join Galatasaray as deal agreed in principle

AC Milan winger Rafael Leao is on the verge of joining Galatasaray, with the Turkish giants reaching an agreement in principle to sign the 27-year-old Portuguese international.

According to an update from reputed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Rafael Leao has also been the subject of interest from Aston Villa. The Villans are keen on bolstering their offensive unit by signing a versatile wide attacker in the final days of the ongoing transfer window, and they have had their sights set on the 27-year-old AC Milan winger, per recent reports.

Per Fabrizio Romano, Galatasaray recently offered €45 million to sign Leao, with AC Milan accepting the bid, leading to an agreement in principle between the two clubs. While Leao also received a proposal from Aston Villa, he approved the move to Turkiye after the 2025/26 Super Lig winners submitted improved terms to him.

Rafael Leao and his AC Milan journey so far

Rafael Leao has become a household name since joining AC Milan from LOSC Lille in August 2019. The 27-year-old was an instant hit at San Siro, and his stock has soared over the last seven seasons. The player has been so pivotal to the Serie A club’s fortunes that his individual performances have directly correlated with the team’s league position during this period.

That reflected in the 2025/26 season, as Leao was substandard in the recently concluded campaign, managing only 10 goals and 3 assists in 31 outings across all competitions, which contributed to AC Milan’s downturn in fortunes and a fifth-placed finish in Serie A. Nevertheless, the Portuguese attacker’s popularity in the market has remained high, and a summer departure is on the cusp of completion.

Turkish adventure beckoning

Galatasaray moved to strengthen their attacking options after Wilfried Zaha’s free-agent departure, while Leroy Sane has an uncertain future at the club. Leao thus emerged as a viable target, and recent reports claimed he was open to joining Galatasaray. Leao’s pace and goal-scoring output make him a natural fit to replace Zaha’s versatility on the flank and bolster Galatasaray’s attacking depth.

As for Aston Villa, the Villans signed Alejandro Garnacho earlier this summer but remain light on the wings. Additionally, with Morgan Rogers joining Chelsea and Ollie Watkins closing in on a move to Al-Hilal, they have a significant productivity gap in the final third.

Recent reports suggested that Aston Villa turned Leao’s head after submitting an offer to the player, However, the Premier League club must now look elsewhere, as the AC Milan winger is closing in on joining Galatasaray, with the Portuguese international already announcing his impending departure.