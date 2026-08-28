Rafael Leao prefers Aston Villa over Galatasaray move

Wantaway AC Milan attacker Rafael Leao is ready to move to the Premier League by joining Aston Villa this summer.

According to a report by Portuguese outlet Record, Rafael Leao is also the subject of interest from Galatasaray. The 2025/26 Turkish Super Lig winners are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a versatile wide attacker in the final days of the ongoing transfer window, and they have reached an agreement in principle to sign the 27-year-old AC Milan winger, per recent reports.

Per Record, Galatasaray offered €45 million to sign Leao, who received a contract with €12 million-a-year wages. However, the report has suggested the player now prefers a move to Aston Villa after receiving a proposal from the West Midlands club, who have submitted a loan bid with a €50 million package (loan fee of €8 million and a purchase obligation clause worth €42 million).

Rafael Leao and his AC Milan journey so far

Rafael Leao has made exponential progress since joining AC Milan from LOSC Lille in August 2019. The 27-year-old was an instant hit at San Siro, and his stock has steadily risen over the last seven seasons. The player has been so instrumental that his individual performances have directly correlated with the team’s fortunes during this period.

That reflected in the 2025/26 season, as Leao was underwhelming in the recently concluded campaign, managing only 10 goals and 3 assists in 31 outings across all competitions, which contributed to AC Milan’s downturn in fortunes and a fifth-placed finish in Serie A. Nevertheless, the Portuguese attacker’s stock remains high, and a summer departure is on the cards.

What next for Leao?

Galatasaray’s interest in Rafael Leao is understandable. Wilfried Zaha has left as a free agent, while Leroy Sane reportedly faces an uncertain future at the Turkish club, compelling Cimbom to seek a top-notch replacement. Leao is thus an option worth considering, and recent reports have claimed that he is open to joining Galatasaray. The AC Milan winger’s pacy outlet and goalscoring output make him an appealing candidate to replace Zaha.

As for Aston Villa, the Villans have signed Alejandro Garnacho this summer, but remain light on the flanks. Additionally, with Morgan Rogers joining Chelsea this summer, they have a productivity gap in the final third. So, Leao has emerged as a viable target for the West Midlands club.

With Aston Villa turning Leao’s head after submitting an offer to the player, Galatasaray will have an uphill task to secure his services. Interestingly, Villa’s contract proposal dwarfs Galatasaray’s wage offer, having submitted a contract with €6.5 million-a-year wages. However, with the Portuguese international preferring a move to the Premier League, the Villans are best-placed to land him.