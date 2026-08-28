Toby Collyer set to rejoining West Bromwich Albion as deal agreed

West Bromwich Albion and Manchester United have reached an agreement over a deal for 22-year-old English midfielder Toby Collyer.

West Bromwich Albion quickly advanced talks with Manchester United to re-sign Toby Collyer on a permanent deal ahead of Tuesday’s summer transfer window deadline, as Ben Jacobs reports. The EFL Championship club will pay a base fee of £3 million and £4.6 million in add-ons to sign the Englishman, with Manchester United retaining a 40 per cent sell-on clause.

The 22-year-old has been surplus to requirements at Old Trafford, and with a year left on his deal, the Red Devils have been ready to part ways permanently with the homegrown defensive midfielder.

Toby Collyer was once considered a bright talent and possibly an answer to the future of Manchester United’s midfield. He did put in some decent performances in the 2024/25 season, making 12 appearances for the club across all competitions.

Following loan spells with West Brom and Hull City, the defensive midfielder has garnered decent experience along the way. West Brom were in talks earlier to bring the player back, and Hull City entered the race recently, though there remained possibilities given the latter were serious about him despite only making five appearances during his loan spell there.

West Brom secure deal

Even though Collyer played for Hull City last season and helping them gain promotion to the top flight, West Brom secured pole position to sign the 22-year-old Manchester United homegrown prospect after talks progressed in the last few days.

West Brom held advanced talks with the Red Devils to finalise an agreement in the last 24 hours, now finalising the fee for a permanent deal. The Baggies have now reached an agreement with Manchester United to bring the 22-year-old back to the club.

Manchester United’s midfield rebuild

Manchester United entered the summer window with the clear priority of rebuilding their midfield following the departure of Casemiro and the serious knee injury to Manuel Ugarte. They did begin their business with by signing Andrey Santos from Chelsea and followed that up by bringing in the experienced Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa.

While none of those midfielders represents a clear-cut defensive midfielder, which Collyer did, Manchester United signed Carlos Baleba. It is the arrival of the former Brighton & Hove Albion star which renders Collyer surplus to requirements, as Manchester United have decided to part ways with the player permanently.