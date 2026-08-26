Manchester United line up €50 million move for Eduardo Camavinga

Manchester United will look to sign 23-year-old French international Eduardo Camavinga from Real Madrid this summer.

According to an update from Cadena SER’s Pacojo Delgado on El Larguero, Eduardo Camavinga is once again the subject of interest from Manchester United. The Red Devils are eager to bolster their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the final days of the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 23-year-old Real Madrid utility man.

Per Pacojo Delgado, the Red Devils are ready to offer €50 million to sign the Frenchman from Real Madrid before next Tuesday’s transfer deadline. The Spanish journalist has also revealed that they are working on a bid to sign Alejandro Balde from Barcelona in the coming days.

Eduardo Camavinga and his time at Real Madrid so far

Eduardo Camavinga has experienced mixed fortunes since joining Real Madrid from Stade Rennais in August 2021. The 23-year-old has been a utility man for Los Blancos, as he can reprise any role in the middle of the park and even play as a left-back. He has made over 200 appearances thus far for Real Madrid while chipping in with six goals and 11 assists.

However, Camavinga’s stock has fallen in the last 18 months, as he has been in and out of the starting lineup due to fitness issues and poor form. However, despite the drop in stature, the French midfielder’s stock remains high, with Manchester United among his prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League adventure beckoning?

Manchester United’s continued interest in Eduardo Camavinga is surprising. The Red Devils have actively pursued multiple midfielders in the summer transfer window after Casemiro called time on his stint at Old Trafford and Manuel Ugarte sustained a long-term knee injury at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

That left Michael Carrick with Kobbie Mainoo as the only senior midfielder in his squad. However, United moved quickly to sign Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans before the 2026/27 season began, and they have added to the group by landing Carlos Baleba from Brighton & Hove Albion this week.

With Manchester United initiating the move to sign Camavinga, Real Madrid’s readiness to accept a bid worth around €50 million will define the possibility of a summer deal. However, recent reports have suggested the French international wants to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu, and with Jose Mourinho insisting this week that his squad is “closed”, a late deal may not materialise.