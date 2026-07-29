Manchester United set to contact Eduardo Camavinga over summer move

Manchester United are preparing to establish direct contact with Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga as they continue their pursuit of high-profile midfield reinforcements.

Manchester United have already strengthened their midfield this summer, but a fresh report from Fichajes has claimed the club are ready to convince the France international to make the move to Old Trafford. The midfielder has emerged as one of the standout names on United’s shortlist as the recruitment team continues to explore options to raise the squad’s quality.

Despite a difficult campaign at Real Madrid, Camavinga remains one of Europe’s most highly regarded midfielders. The 23-year-old has struggled to establish himself as an undisputed starter, with fierce competition in the Spanish club’s midfield limiting his opportunities. That situation has inevitably sparked speculation about his long-term future, with several top clubs closely monitoring developments.

According to Fichajes, Manchester United believe the current circumstances could provide them with an opportunity to test Real Madrid’s resolve. The Red Devils are expected to reach out to the player’s representatives to gauge whether Camavinga would be open to discussing a move to the Premier League.

Although Real Madrid still value the Frenchman highly and reports suggest they could be prepared to consider offers if a suitable proposal of around £42 million arrives, convincing Camavinga himself may prove to be the biggest obstacle.

Manchester United could use Camavinga

Manchester United’s interest comes after an active summer in the transfer market. The club have already invested heavily in midfield reinforcements but are understood to believe another elite option is required to provide greater depth and competition ahead of the new campaign. Camavinga’s versatility is viewed as a major attraction, with the French international capable of operating in several midfield roles while also filling in at left-back when required.

Any potential deal is expected to be far from straightforward. The Frenchman remains under a long-term contract at Real Madrid, meaning the Spanish giants would command a substantial transfer fee should they decide to negotiate.

Manchester United would also need to convince the player that a move to England represents the best step for his career, and that will be a tall order. For now, the situation remains in its early stages, with contact expected rather than negotiations already underway.