Real Madrid demanding €50-60 million to sell Eduardo Camavinga

Real Madrid are preparing for another important phase of their squad rebuild as Jose Mourinho looks to restore the club’s domestic authority and break Barcelona’s recent dominance in Spain.

Now back at the Santiago Bernabeu, the Portuguese coach is expected to demand a squad capable of competing immediately for every major trophy. Real Madrid’s midfield planning will be central to that project. Although the Spanish giants possess several highly rated options, they may need to make difficult decisions to create space and raise funds for further elite-level additions.

Eduardo Camavinga is one player whose future is being assessed. According to The Guardian, Real Madrid are prepared to listen to offers worth between €50 million and €60 million for the 23-year-old, with Manchester United among the clubs considering a move.

Camavinga has three years remaining on his contract and is protected by a €1 billion release clause, but Real Madrid’s realistic valuation is considerably lower. While the Frenchman would prefer to remain in the Spanish capital, the club could sanction his departure if the right proposal arrives.

Mourinho reshaping Real Madrid’s midfield

Camavinga’s possible sale is linked to Real Madrid’s plans to further strengthen the centre of the pitch. The Spanish giants are reportedly interested in bringing Rodri to the Bernabeu, and moving Camavinga could provide both the squad space and financial flexibility required to pursue such an ambitious transfer.

Mourinho is expected to prioritise experience, tactical discipline, and control as he attempts to build a side capable of ending Barcelona’s domestic superiority. Rodri would offer those qualities, although completing a deal for the Manchester City midfielder would be extremely difficult.

Camavinga remains a valuable member of the squad because of his versatility. He can operate as a defensive midfielder, a box-to-box presence or an emergency left-back, but his role may become less secure if Madrid successfully recruit another elite midfielder. His omission from France’s World Cup squad has also raised questions about his recent progress, despite his considerable ability and long-term potential.

Manchester United informed of Real Madrid’s valuation

Manchester United have identified Camavinga as one of several midfield targets after already signing Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans. Their need for another midfielder has increased following Casemiro’s departure and the serious knee injury suffered by Manuel Ugarte.

Manchester United are also monitoring Fulham’s Sander Berge, Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott and AS Roma’s Manu Kone. Camavinga represents the most prestigious option on their shortlist. Real Madrid are not actively forcing the Frenchman out, but their €50-60 million asking price indicates that they are willing to negotiate.

Selling Camavinga would be a major decision for Real Madrid, particularly given his age and versatility. However, Mourinho’s return changes the direction of the project. The Portuguese coach will want players who fit his immediate tactical vision as he seeks to break Barcelona’s dominance. Should Real Madrid believe that Camavinga’s departure can help finance a move for Rodri or another world-class midfielder, an offer close to €60 million could prove difficult to reject.