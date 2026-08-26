Celta Vigo inch closer to signing Stefan Bajcetic

Celta Vigo are closing in on an agreement on personal terms with 21-year-old midfielder Stefan Bajcetic, with a deal with Liverpool still unclear.

Stefan Bajcetic could be headed out of Liverpool and back to Celta Vigo, with the Galician side now working to get an agreement on personal terms in place, as reported by Fabrizio Romano. The Spanish midfielder is not considered part of the plans at Anfield, although the La Liga club are still working on a way to sign him without having to pay a fee.

Stefan Bajcetic joined Liverpool as a teenager after coming through the ranks at Celta Vigo in 2021. Having made sporadic appearances, amounting to 22 games across all competitions, there was, for a few years, some belief that the midfielder could come through and become a key part of the first-team plans.

However, he has not lived up to expectations and has reportedly been tipped to leave the club this summer, which might be the case as things stand. Bajcetic is in the final year of his deal, with former side Celta Vigo ready to take him back and now working to figure out a possible deal.

Celta Vigo working on personal terms

Celta Vigo are focused on reaching an agreement with Bajcetic on personal terms, after which they will address the remaining deal logistics. The Spanish side had reportedly sought a contract termination from Liverpool for the year remaining on his Anfield contract.

Their pursuit hinges on avoiding a transfer fee, with an agreement on personal terms signalling his intent to return to his former club. Celta have evaluated Bajcetic’s physical condition and confirmed their satisfaction with his fitness trajectory.

No place for Bajcetic at Liverpool

Curtis Jones’s departure to Inter Milan may have created space for Bajcetic in Liverpool’s squad. However, the Reds are prioritising Trey Nyoni as Jones’s successor, leaving no room for Bajcetic in Andoni Iraola’s first-team setup.

After a difficult spell as a Liverpool player, a return to his former club offers Bajcetic a pathway to consistent first-team minutes. The outcome depends on the Merseyside club’s willingness to facilitate his exit before the summer transfer window closes.