Stefan Bajcetic tipped to seal Liverpool exit

Liverpool academy graduate Stefan Bajcetic looks all set to part ways with the Merseyside club this summer.

Stefan Bajcetic looks set to leave Liverpool this summer, with both a loan move and permanent departure on the table, according to David Lynch.

While speaking on Anfield Index, the journalist said, “Either a loan or a permanent move this summer. I think permanent is on the table, just because he’s missed so much football. I don’t Liverpool think he’s gonna get to where they want him to be. But it could just be if there’s not enough interest in a permanent, they allow him to go loan and create a market for himself that they can then cash in on down the line. I wouldn’t expect him to be involved with the first team at all.”

Once regarded as one of the brightest prospects to emerge from Liverpool’s academy system in recent years, Bajcetic has struggled to build on the promise he showed during his breakthrough season. Injuries and a lack of consistent playing time have stalled his development, leaving him facing an uphill battle to establish himself in the first-team picture at Anfield.

The Spaniard burst onto the scene during the 2022-23 campaign, earning praise for his composure, tactical intelligence and maturity beyond his years. At a time when Liverpool were enduring a difficult season, Bajcetic provided a rare bright spot and looked capable of becoming a long-term fixture in midfield.

Since then, established stars and new arrivals have pushed Bajcetic further down the pecking order, while his injury setbacks have prevented him from making a sustained case for inclusion. He didn’t play a single game during the 2025/26 season.

Bajcetic doesn’t seem to have a future at Liverpool

As a result, Bajcetic may need to continue his development away from Merseyside. According to Lynch, both a loan move and a permanent departure remain realistic possibilities this summer.

Liverpool would ideally like to secure a permanent transfer, with doubts lingering over whether he can still develop into the player they once envisioned after spending so much time away from the pitch. However, if suitable offers fail to materialise, the Reds are prepared to sanction a loan move to help him rebuild his value and generate stronger interest in the future.

A temporary move would allow the midfielder to play regularly and rebuild momentum after a frustrating period. Bajcetic is unlikely to play for Liverpool’s first team next season under Andoni Iraola. The competition for places has intensified, and the club’s current priorities are on players ready to contribute immediately at the highest level.