Bournemouth are confident of keeping midfielder Alex Scott despite late interest from Chelsea and Manchester City in the final days of the transfer window.

According to Sky Sports, the clubs may intensify bids if circumstances shift, notably if Enzo Fernandez leaves Chelsea. The midfielder has rejected a contract renewal from Bournemouth, but the Cherries have remained adamant about keeping him despite widespread interest throughout the summer.

Bournemouth have stayed adamant about keeping hold of Alex Scott despite widespread interest from top English sides throughout the summer. The midfielder had reportedly rejected a contract offer from the Cherries, and given he has two more years left on his deal, there was pressure to sell, but so far the Cherries have closed the door.

Chelsea were the early contenders for Scott and saw their initial approach rejected by Bournemouth in July. While reports suggest they will return with a fresh offer in the closing days, Ben Jacobs reported on August 25 that no new contact has been made. However, as the window closes, Scott will attract intensified bids, with Manchester City also in the mix should their pursuit of Enzo Fernandez falter.

Bournemouth keen to keep hold of Alex Scott

Bournemouth have earned a reputation as a selling club, yet they are unusually resolute over Scott. Another report, this one by TEAMtalk, has revealed that they have already told Chelsea to “forget about” signing the Englishman in the ongoing transfer window.

Since joining Bournemouth from Bristol City in 2023, he has become a linchpin in their midfield; the club’s Europa League qualification makes him harder to replace. Scott’s retention is a statement of ambition, which does carry a risk, as Bournemouth do not want to deplete the quality in their squad ahead of their Europa League campaign.

Manchester City remain keen on signing the promising English midfielder in the coming days, yet Bournemouth are confident of keeping him for the upcoming campaign.

Enzo Fernandez could impact the Alex Scott situation

Enzo Fernandez could have an unlikely role in the Scott situation, as Manchester City are reportedly ready to make a late attempt to sign the Argentine. They did pass up a deadline set by Chelsea earlier, and having sold key first-team midfielders in the summer, they are intent on reuniting the Argentine with Enzo Maresca.

Chelsea could pursue a deal for Scott if they lose Fernandez in the final part of the window, while Manchester City could pursue the 23-year-old Premier League midfielder if they cannot land the Argentine. Overall, Bournemouth could come under severe pressure, especially if the player demands to be sold amid rising interest, although for now, the Cherries are adamant that Scott will remain at the club beyond the deadline.