Allan Elias set to join Manchester City as deal agreed

Palmeiras attacking prospect Allan Elias is on the verge of joining Manchester City in the final days of the summer transfer window.

According to a report by BBC Sport, Manchester City and Palmeiras have an agreement over a deal worth an initial £32 million, with the package also including £2.2 million in add-ons. The Citizens have been eager to bolster their offensive unit by signing a versatile wide attacker, and they have had their sights set on the 22-year-old Palmeiras prospect.

Per BBC Sport, the Premier League giants have scheduled the medical for the coming days. Meanwhile, reputed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Manchester City and Palmeiras are exchanging documents, which paves the way for a summer deal.

Allan Elias and his recent rise

Allan Andrade Elias, better known as Allan, is among the latest promising prospects to become a household name in his homeland after establishing a foothold in the first-team squad at Palmeiras. Endrick and Estevao Willian have been the biggest success stories for Verdao in recent years, and the 22-year-old has followed in their footsteps by rising in prominence in the last 12 months.

The player has made nearly 100 appearances for Palmeiras thus far, chipping in with nine goals and 12 assists. Since moving to the right-wing berth this season, he has scored six goals and registered six assists in 42 appearances. His form piqued the attention of many well-known clubs over the past few months, including Manchester City.

Premier League adventure beckoning

Manchester City’s interest in Allan has been understandable. The Citizens have been combing the market for a versatile wide attacker in recent weeks, as Savinho is on the verge of joining Tottenham Hotspur in a record sale for the club. Additionally, Omar Marmoush will reunite with Savinho at the North London club, leaving Manchester City with only three recognised wide attackers.

Maresca has thus been seeking a versatile wide attacker to compete with Jeremy Doku and Antoine Semenyo, with Allan emerging as a viable target. Allan’s ability to operate across multiple attacking roles has added to his appeal, as he can also function in central attacking roles alongside Rayan Cherki.

The move has appeared to be close lately, as the Brazilian winger already reached a verbal agreement on personal terms earlier this week. With the two clubs also finding a common ground on the transfer fee, the youngster should soon become a new Manchester City player once he undergoes his medical checks.