Allan Elias verbally agrees personal terms with Manchester City

Palmeiras attacking prospect Allan Elias is one step closer to joining Manchester City after reaching a verbal agreement on personal terms.

According to an update from reputed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Allan Elias is the subject of interest from Manchester City. The Citizens are eager to bolster their offensive unit by signing a versatile wide attacker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 22-year-old Palmeiras prospect.

Per Fabrizio Romano, the young South American prospect wants to join Manchester City, and official negotiations between the Premier League club and Palmeiras began this week. However, a report by Sky Sports journalists Zinny Boswell and Ben Ransom has revealed that the Brazilian giants have no intention of entertaining bids for the player midway through the 2026 season.

Who is Allan Elias?

Allan Andrade Elias, better known as Allan, is among the latest promising prospects to rise in prominence in his homeland. Born in Florianopolis, the 22-year-old spent his formative years in Brazil, starting his youth career at Figueirense before graduating from the youth division at Palmeiras. He has excelled as both a winger and an attacking midfielder in his professional career thus far.

The player has made nearly 100 appearances for Palmeiras thus far, chipping in with nine goals and 11 assists. Since moving to the right-wing berth this season, he has scored six goals and registered five assists in 41 appearances. His form has attracted interest from several top clubs, including Manchester City.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Manchester City’s interest in Allan makes sense. The Citizens are combing the market for a versatile wide attacker, as Savinho is on the verge of joining Tottenham Hotspur in a record sale for the club. Additionally, Omar Marmoush is closing in on joining Spurs, leaving Manchester City with only three recognised wide attackers.

So, Enzo Maresca has asked for a player who can alternate with Jeremy Doku and Antoine Semenyo, with Allan emerging as a viable target. The Palmeiras winger’s versatility has seemingly attracted Manchester City, as he can also be Rayan Cherki’s deputy in the central areas.

However, with Palmeiras digging their heels in to keep the youngster at Allianz Parque, a summer deal may not materialise. The Brazilian’s €100 million release clause, as revealed by the Sky Sports report, means Manchester City must either pay the full amount or negotiate with Palmeiras to complete the transfer.