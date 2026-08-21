Nottingham Forest lead race to sign Liam Delap

Nottingham Forest are in pole position to sign 23-year-old English striker Liam Delap from Chelsea this summer.

According to a report by Ciaran Wiseman for talkSPORT, Everton and Leeds United are also interested in Liam Delap. The 23-year-old has no future at Chelsea and the Blues are ready to sell him for £50 million in the final days of the ongoing transfer window. However, his suitors hope to sign the player for around £40 million.

Liam Delap’s Chelsea struggles

Liam Delap has struggled to adapt to Chelsea’s intensity since joining from Ipswich Town in a deal worth £30 million last summer. He arrived following an impressive 2024/25 season, but persistent fitness issues impacted his debut campaign before poor form compounded the woes.

When available, Delap has been behind Joao Pedro in the pecking order. The English striker has accumulated only 1,907 minutes across 47 appearances for Chelsea, contributing three goals and five assists. Despite these struggles, his stock remains high, with multiple Premier League clubs vying for his signature.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Nottingham Forest will target a striker in the final weeks of the ongoing transfer window, as Taiwo Awoniyi has joined Coventry City. Meanwhile, Chris Wood is on the wrong side of 30 and approaching the twilight of his career. So, Nottingham Forest must sign a striker who can be an alternative to Igor Jesus, making Delap an appealing option.

Meanwhile, Everton wanted to sign Liam Delap from Ipswich Town last summer before he joined Chelsea. The Merseyside club’s continued interest makes sense upon a deep dive into the squad state. Beto’s performances have been inconsistent, and Thierno Barry has been linked with a move away from the Hill Dickinson Stadium. So, Everton must sign a new striker, with Delap an option worth considering.

As for Leeds United, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin has impressed since arriving last summer, they parted ways with Joel Piroe, who joined West Ham United, and Lukas Nmecha has been inconsistent. With a view to signing an alternative forward option, Delap has emerged as a target.

Also Read: Five players Chelsea must sell this summer

Meanwhile, Chelsea’s £50 million asking price is steep after the Englishman’s struggles in his debut season. His desire to remain in the Premier League after Como’s interest keeps options limited. With Nottingham Forest and his other suitors hoping to close around £40 million, the £10 million gap remains a significant hurdle before a deal can be struck.