Nottingham Forest enter Liam Delap chase

Nottingham Forest will look to sign 23-year-old English striker Liam Delap from Chelsea in the final weeks of the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Alex Crook, Martha Riley, and Tom Hancock on talkSPORT, Everton and Newcastle United are also interested in Liam Delap. The 23-year-old has no future at Chelsea, with the West London club ready to cash in on him in the coming weeks. The Blues are demanding around £40 million to part ways with the youngster.

Liam Delap’s Chelsea struggles

Liam Delap has been underwhelming since joining Chelsea from Ipswich Town in a deal worth £30 million last summer. The 23-year-old arrived with considerable optimism after the West London club secured his services for what appeared to be a cost-effective fee after his exploits for Ipswich. However, persistent fitness issues blighted the Englishman’s debut campaign before poor form added to the woes.

When available, Delap has been forced to play second-fiddle to Joao Pedro. The English striker has accumulated only 1,907 minutes across 47 appearances for Chelsea, contributing three goals and five assists. By comparison, elite Premier League strikers typically accumulate 3,000+ minutes annually. Despite these struggles, his stock remains high, with multiple Premier League clubs vying for his signature.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Nottingham Forest will target a striker in the final weeks of the ongoing transfer window, as Taiwo Awoniyi is on the verge of joining Coventry City. Meanwhile, Chris Wood is on the wrong side of 30 and approaching the twilight of his career. So, Nottingham Forest must sign a striker who can be an alternative to Igor Jesus, making Delap an appealing option.

Meanwhile, Everton wanted to sign Liam Delap from Ipswich Town last summer before he joined Chelsea. The Merseyside club’s continued interest is understandable. Beto has only impressed in bursts, while recent reports have linked Thierno Barry with a move away from the Hill Dickinson Stadium. So, Everton must sign a new striker, with Delap an option worth considering.

As for Newcastle United, Nick Woltemade fizzled out after a solid start to life at the Tyneside club. Meanwhile, Yoane Wissa, who arrived at St. James’ Park last summer, has failed to make his mark due to fitness issues and poor form. Both players reportedly face an uncertain future at Newcastle United, forcing them to consider a long-term solution in the final third.

Also Read: Five players Chelsea must sell this summer

The report makes no mention of whether Nottingham Forest, Everton, and Newcastle United are ready to pay £40 million to sign Delap from Chelsea. The West London club’s price is somewhat high after the Englishman’s struggles in his debut season, and his desire to remain in the Premier League after Como’s interest keeps options limited.