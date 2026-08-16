Liam Delap wants Premier League stay amid Como links

Liam Delap wants to remain in the Premier League beyond the summer transfer window and is hoping English clubs make an offer to sign him.

According to an update from Ben Jacobs, Liam Delap is the subject of transfer interest from Como. The Voltaics are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a striker ahead of the 2026/27 season, and they have set their sights on the 23-year-old Chelsea centre-forward.

Recent reports suggested that Como held exploratory talks to sign Delap from Chelsea. However, the update by Ben Jacobs has dealt a significant blow to the Serie A club’s prospects, and they must realign their focus on alternate options, with recent reports suggesting the talks to sign Moise Kean from Fiorentina have gone nowhere.

Liam Delap and a move that has not worked

Liam Delap has failed to assert himself since joining Chelsea from Ipswich Town in a deal worth £30 million last summer. The Englishman arrived with reasonable expectations after his impressive performances for the Tractor Boys in the 2024/25 season. However, persistent fitness issues adversely impacted his progress in his debut season before poor form compounded his woes.

Even when available, Delap played second-fiddle to Joao Pedro. The 23-year-old accumulated only 1,907 minutes across 47 appearances for Chelsea last term, contributing three goals and five assists. By comparison, elite Premier League strikers typically accumulate 3,000+ minutes annually, indicating severe underutilisation of the English striker’s services. Despite that, he retains popularity in the market.

What next for Delap?

Como’s interest in Liam Delap is understandable given his struggles at Chelsea have masked the underlying talent that drew clubs’ attention last year. While the Serie A high-flyers have several strikers on their books, a closer look reveals underlying issues, as most of them have returned from loan spells in the 2025/26 season and face an uncertain future at Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia. Additionally, recent reports have linked Alvaro Morata with a move away from Como.

Delap thus emerged as a credible target as a promising attacking talent available for a summer move. While the Englishman struggled in his debut season at Chelsea, the slower pace of Serie A football would suit his physical profile and help him rediscover form. Como would have also offered UEFA Champions League football, making the move attractive from a sporting perspective.

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With game time scarce at Stamford Bridge and Emmanuel Emegha and Danny Welbeck arriving this summer, Delap’s prospects of regular football at Chelsea appear slim. However, with a move to Como not on his agenda, options may be limited. However, recent reports have claimed that Everton are working on a deal to sign Delap, offering a domestic alternative that may align with his stated preference to remain in the Premier League.