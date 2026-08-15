Como eyeing Liam Delap swoop, hold exploratory talks

Serie A club Como will look to sign 23-year-old English striker Liam Delap from Chelsea in the final weeks of the summer transfer window.

According to an update from French journalist Sebastien Vidal, Liam Delap is the subject of transfer interest from Como. The Voltaics are eager to bolster their offensive unit by signing a striker ahead of the 2026/27 season, and they have held preliminary talks to sign the 23-year-old Chelsea centre-forward.

Per Sebastien Vidal, Como have identified Delap as an alternative to Moise Kean after encountering “difficulties” in pursuit of the Italian international. Meanwhile, a report by Gianluca Di Marzio via Sky Sports has revealed that while the high-flying Serie A club would prefer to sign the Englishman on loan, Chelsea would want to sell him for £50 million.

Liam Delap and an ill-advised move

Liam Delap has hit a brick wall since joining Chelsea from Ipswich Town in a deal worth £30 million last summer. The 23-year-old arrived amid fanfare surrounding him after Chelsea secured his services for what appeared to be a cost-effective fee following his impressive performances for the Tractor Boys. However, persistent fitness issues stunted his progress in his debut season before poor form compounded the difficulties.

Even when available, Delap has played second-fiddle to Joao Pedro. The English attacker has accumulated only 1,907 minutes across 47 appearances for Chelsea, contributing three goals and five assists. By comparison, elite Premier League strikers typically accumulate 3,000+ minutes annually, indicating severe underutilisation. Despite these struggles, his stock remains high, with multiple clubs vying for his signature this year.

Serie A adventure on the horizon?

Como’s interest in Liam Delap is understandable. While the Serie A high-flyers have several strikers on their books, a closer look reveals underlying issues, as most of them face an uncertain future at Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia. Additionally, recent reports have linked Alvaro Morata with a move away from Como.

Several strikers, including Moise Kean, have thus emerged on Como’s wishlist, with Delap also a credible alternative as a proven English Premier League talent available at a fixed price. While the Englishman struggled in his debut season at Chelsea, the slower pace of Serie A football should suit his physical profile and help him rediscover form.

Also Read: Five players Chelsea must sell this summer

With game time scarce at Stamford Bridge and Emmanuel Emegha and Danny Welbeck arriving this summer, Delap’s prospects of regular football at Chelsea appear slim. A move to Como would offer a route back to consistent minutes. However, with Chelsea valuing Delap at £50 million and Como preferring a loan arrangement, securing a deal before the window closes faces significant hurdles, compounded by rival interest from Everton.