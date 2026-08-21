Joao Palhinha set to join SL Benfica as £17 million deal agreed

Out-of-favour Bayern Munich midfielder Joao Palhinha is on the verge of joining SL Benfica in a deal worth £17 million.

According to a report by Sky Sports News, Aston Villa and Newcastle United have also been interested in signing Joao Palhinha. However, Villa’s desire to seal a loan deal scuppered the chances of an agreement, while the 31-year-old was not open to joining Newcastle. He is now on the cusp of reuniting with Marco Silva at SL Benfica.

Joao Palhinha and his situation

Joao Palhinha has been at a crossroads in his career since coming out of a disastrous debut season with Bayern Munich. The former Fulham midfielder managed to enjoy a solid loan spell with Tottenham Hotspur last season, even though he was not an undisputed first-choice starter during the 2025/26 season. However, while he remained a key figure for the North London club, a permanent move did not materialise.

The 31-year-old accumulated nearly 3,000 minutes of game time in 45 appearances across all competitions for Tottenham while chipping in with seven goals and three assists. After Tottenham decided against a permanent move, the Portuguese midfielder was eager to find a solution for his future, with several well-known clubs setting their sights on him.

A new adventure beckons

Benfica sought to strengthen midfield after Jose Mourinho’s departure. With Richard Rios attracting interest from high-profile clubs, the Primeira Liga giants have been pursuing a top-class holding midfielder, bringing Palhinha into the picture due to his familiarity with Marco Silva’s style.

Aston Villa’s interest in Joao Palhinha has been understandable. Despite signing Johan Manzambi and Joao Gomes from SC Freiburg and Wolverhampton Wanderers, respectively, they need another midfielder. Amadou Onana is a long-term absentee due to a knee injury, while Youri Tielemans joined Manchester United a few weeks ago. Additionally, Boubacar Kamara’s durability remains suspect after recovering from a second long-term knee injury.

As for Newcastle United, the Magpies require an experienced holding midfielder after selling Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes this summer. Furthermore, Joe Willock and Joelinton reportedly face an uncertain future at St. James’ Park. So, despite signing Sean Steur and Aladji Bamba, the Magpies need a midfielder to guide the young duo and introduce stability to the midfield.

However, with the Portuguese midfielder having no interest in joining Newcastle United, they must realign their focus towards alternate options. Meanwhile, a move to Aston Villa was in limbo after Max Eberl suggested this week that there is no agreement between the clubs due to differing terms for a deal. Benfica pursued the deal as Villa and Newcastle stalled, and Palhinha will now return to Portugal.