Joao Palhinha still holding out for Aston Villa move as Benfica lead race, reasons to reject Newcastle revealed

Joao Palhinha remains hopeful of securing a move to Aston Villa this summer, although Benfica have now emerged as the favourites to sign the Bayern Munich midfielder.

The Portuguese midfielder’s future remains uncertain after Bayern made it clear he can leave, but finding an agreement over the structure of his departure has proved difficult. Signed from Fulham for €51 million in 2024, he has never quite settled in with Die Roten.

According to Sky Sports News, Villa have been among the clubs pushing for Palhinha and the 31-year-old is understood to view a switch to Villa Park favourably. However, Bayern have publicly ruled out sanctioning another loan and talks between the clubs have subsequently ended. That has opened the door for Benfica, who are now considered the most likely destination if they can reach an agreement with Bayern over a permanent transfer.

Palhinha still hoping for Aston Villa move

Despite negotiations between Bayern and Villa breaking down, Palhinha has not completely abandoned hope that the Premier League club could return to the table. Villa’s interest emerged as they searched for midfield reinforcements, and Palhinha is believed to regard them as one of his preferred options.

However, Bayern’s insistence on a permanent departure remains the major obstacle. A return to Lisbon has consequently become increasingly realistic. Sporting CP had previously attempted to bring their former midfielder back to Portugal, but they have since moved on. Their rivals Benfica are now leading the race and could offer Palhinha the opportunity to return to his home city.

Family reservations make Newcastle move unlikely

Newcastle were also presented with an opportunity to sign Palhinha after Bayern offered the midfielder to the Magpies last week. However, discussions never developed significantly, with family considerations understood to have played an important role.

Palhinha’s family reportedly have reservations about relocating to Tyneside, particularly because of the lack of regular commercial flights between Lisbon and the North East. Newcastle were even said to be prepared to provide private flights to make travelling for matches and family visits easier, but that has not been enough to significantly change the situation. His family are believed to favour a return to Lisbon, strengthening Benfica’s position.

Palhinha appears to have a clear preference for Aston Villa if a Premier League opportunity remains available, but Bayern’s refusal to sanction another loan makes that route increasingly complicated. Newcastle seemingly have little chance despite their willingness to accommodate his family, leaving Benfica with a significant advantage.

Unless Aston Villa return with a permanent proposal that satisfies Bayern Munich, a homecoming to Lisbon now looks the most realistic outcome for Palhinha.