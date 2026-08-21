Everton, Tottenham make verbal offers to sign Baris Alper Yilmaz

Everton and Tottenham have reportedly made verbal offers for Turkish winger Baris Alper Yilmaz, with Galatasaray undecided over his future.

Everton and Tottenham have made verbal offers for Turkish winger Baris Alper Yilmaz, per Turkish outlet Fanatik, as Galatasaray consider their stance on his future. The reported offers are worth around €40 million, though it remains unclear whether that figure matches Galatasaray’s asking price.

Yilmaz, 26, is attracting serious interest from both Premier League clubs and could represent a major step forward in his career. In a market short of top-level wingers, Everton and Tottenham are taking an unorthodox approach to address their needs. While Premier League players often move to Turkey, the two English clubs are attempting to sign one of Galatasaray’s leading stars.

They are reportedly keen to sign the 26-year-old winger, who has now attracted serious interest from both clubs. Everton and Tottenham were linked with the attacker earlier in the window, and it now appears they have made potential offers for Galatasaray to consider.

Tottenham and Everton interested in Yilmaz

Everton reportedly held talks over Yilmaz earlier in the window, as they considered plans to replace Iliman Ndiaye, who had been linked with a move to Al-Hilal. The Senegalese winger has since rejected an approach from the Saudi club, which could affect Everton’s pursuit of Galatasaray’s 26-year-old winger. Nevertheless, reports of a verbal offer suggest that David Moyes would be eager to explore a move.

Tottenham, meanwhile, view the Turkish winger as a high-quality alternative to Cody Gakpo, the Liverpool forward they have pursued this summer. Gakpo may remain their top priority during the final days of the transfer market, but Yilmaz offers a proven alternative should negotiations stall.

Could Galatasaray sell Yilmaz?

Yilmaz has been integral to Galatasaray’s recent success, making more than 200 appearances for the club. Last season, he scored eight goals and provided 12 assists as Cimbom won the Turkish Super Lig title.

The Istanbul giants recently saw Gabriel Martinelli reject an approach, according to reports, but they are expected to target other replacement options in the coming days. It is therefore understandable that Galatasaray would only allow Yilmaz to leave if a suitable replacement can be secured, with the transfer deadline now approaching.