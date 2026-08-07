Tottenham could offer €50 million to sign Baris Alper Yilmaz, Everton step up interest

Everton and Tottenham Hotspur are competing to sign 26-year-old Turkish winger Baris Alper Yilmaz from Galatasaray this summer for €50 million.

According to a report by Turkish outlet Ali Naci Kucuk via ABC Gazetesi, Galatasaray will demand €50 million to part ways with Baris Alper Yilmaz, and they have already rejected a bid from Everton. However, Tottenham Hotspur are showing the “most serious interest” in the 26-year-old winger, and they could offer €50 million to secure his services in the ongoing transfer window.

Per Ali Naci Kucuk, Yilmaz’s two former clubs have sell-on clauses, which have forced Galatasaray to demand €50 million to sell him; Keçiörengücü have a 20% clause, and Ankara Demirspor will receive 5% from the sell-on clause. Meanwhile, a report by Ertan Suzgun via Haber Sarikirmizi has revealed Everton’s stepped up interest, with the Merseyside club sending an agent to discuss a deal to sign the Turk.

How has Baris Alper Yilmaz fared at Galatasaray so far?

Baris Alper Yilmaz has evolved into a productive winger since joining Galatasaray from Ankara Keciorengucu in July 2021. The 26-year-old has become a regular in the final third for his club and country in the last half a decade, and his output has improved markedly since the 2024/25 season.

The Turkish international was exceptional in the 2025/26 season, amassing 12 goals and 16 assists in 49 appearances across all competitions. While Yilmaz did not perform at a similar level in an underwhelming 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign, his progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, including Everton and Tottenham Hotspur.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Baris Alper Yilmaz has been on Everton’s radar for an extended period. The continued interest makes logical sense, as David Moyes is concerned about Iliman Ndiaye’s long-term future amid his links with Al-Hilal. Meanwhile, Jack Grealish has yet to return to Everton after the end of his loan spell, though the Toffees are reportedly accelerating talks for a fresh agreement with Manchester City.

As for Tottenham, the Lilywhites also hold a long-standing interest in Yilmaz. Having failed to replace Son Heung-min last summer, they have entered the summer hoping to sign a productive wide attacker. Yilmaz, who has become increasingly productive with each passing season, is thus an option worth considering due to his age profile, physical style of play, and pace.

With Tottenham prepared to pay Galatasaray’s €50 million asking price, Everton may be running out of time in the race for Yilmaz’s signature. The final decision will rest on the Turkish winger’s preference.