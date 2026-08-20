Crystal Palace reach agreement to sign Axel Disasi

Out-of-favour Chelsea defender Axel Disasi is one step closer to joining fellow Premier League club Crystal Palace this summer.

According to a report by Fabrice Hawkins on RMC Sport, Axel Disasi remains the subject of interest from Crystal Palace. The Eagles are eager to bolster their defensive unit by signing a centre-back in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 28-year-old out-of-favour Chelsea defender.

Per Fabrice Hawkins, Chelsea and Crystal Palace now have an agreement over a season-long loan deal, thus bringing him closer to a move to Selhurst Park. However, the 2025/26 UEFA Europa Conference League winners have yet to receive an approval from the Frenchman, and a summer deal remains in the balance.

Axel Disasi and his career regression

Axel Disasi’s career has stalled in the last few years, even though a loan stint with West Ham briefly revived his fortunes. The 28-year-old had become persona non grata at Chelsea despite a solid debut season after moving to Stamford Bridge from AS Monaco in a deal worth €45 million in August 2023. However, he lost his spot under Enzo Maresca and never regained it.

The French defender was a regular for West Ham in the second half of the 2025/26 season, accumulating over 1,500 minutes across 17 appearances for West Ham while scoring one goal. Disasi’s exploits for West Ham have compelled several Premier League clubs to consider a summer move, and another move across London may be on the cards.

Why are Crystal Palace interested in a Disasi transfer?

Crystal Palace’s interest in Axel Disasi is logical. The Eagles are scouring the market for a centre-back, as they failed to fill Marc Guehi’s void after selling the English international to Manchester City earlier this year. To make matters worse, Maxence Lacroix joined Crystal Palace earlier this summer.

Several candidates, including Luiz Benedetti, have thus emerged on Crystal Palace’s wishlist, with Disasi also a viable target. Despite struggling for regular game time in the last few years, the Frenchman has considerable experience in the Premier League, which should allow him to hit the ground running at Selhurst Park.

The Frenchman’s arrival will signal the completion of Crystal Palace’s central defensive rebuild, as Takehiro Tomiyasu has also arrived at Selhurst Park this summer. However, with Disasi yet to reach an agreement on personal terms, the Eagles have one final push to make before a loan deal materialises.