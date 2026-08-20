Como set to demand £50-60 million to sell Assane Diao

High-flying Serie A club Como will demand around £50-60 million to part ways with 20-year-old Senegalese winger Assane Diao this summer.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Assane Diao is the subject of interest from Everton. The Toffees are eager to bolster their offensive unit by signing a wide attacker in the final weeks of the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 20-year-old Como winger.

Per TEAMtalk, Diao is ready to leave Como and is “keen on a switch to the Premier League” in the final days of the summer transfer window. Meanwhile, the high-flying Serie A club will not stand in the young winger’s way and will entertain offers for a sale, having slapped a hefty price tag on him.

Assane Diao and his career so far

Assane Diao is the latest promising prospect from the country of his birth to rise in prominence. Born in Spain, the 20-year-old represented the European nation in age-group football after spending his formative years in the country by passing through the youth divisions at CD Badajoz, CP Flecha Negra, Balon de Cadiz, and Real Betis. However, he has picked Senegal as his national side.

Meanwhile, the youngster has been with Como since January 2025, and he has a solid record of ten goals and two assists in 35 outings thus far. However, fitness issues adversely impacted his involvement in the 2025/26 season, and he was limited to 1,157 minutes of game time in 20 appearances in all competitions. Nevertheless, his stock remains high, with Everton hoping to seal a summer deal.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Assane Diao has been on Everton’s radar for over an extended period. The continued interest is logical, even though Iliman Ndiaye appears set to remain at the Hill Dickinson Stadium beyond the summer transfer window. While Diao’s compatriot is unlikely to leave Everton, they have yet to complete a permanent move for Jack Grealish, even though they continue to push for his signature.

While Brennan Johnson has arrived from Crystal Palace, he has replaced Dwight McNeil, who has moved the other way. So, with Grealish’s spot from last season still vacant and Tyler Dibling reportedly facing an uncertain future at the club, several candidates, including Marcus Tavernier, have emerged on Everton’s wishlist, with Diao also a viable target.

While Tavernier brings extensive Premier League experience, Diao’s pace, physicality, and productivity represent key assets Everton currently lack in their attack. These qualities make him a credible alternative to Tavernier in addressing the club’s need for width and penetration in the wide areas. Everton now know Como’s valuation and can pursue the deal accordingly.