Arsenal rival Chelsea, Manchester United in Edmond Tapsoba chase

Arsenal may look to sign 27-year-old Burkina Faso international Edmond Tapsoba from Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen this summer.

According to a report by Africa Foot, Chelsea and Manchester United are also interested in Edmond Tapsoba. The two English giants are keen on bolstering their defensive unit by signing a centre-back in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 27-year-old Bayer Leverkusen defender. However, Arsenal’s entry into the picture complicates the matter for the Premier League bigwigs.

Edmond Tapsoba and his rise as a Bundesliga powerhouse

Edmond Tapsoba has established himself as one of the most dependable centre-backs in the Bundesliga since joining Bayer Leverkusen from Vitoria Guimaraes in January 2020. While the 27-year-old began his European journey in Portugal after spending his formative years in Burkina Faso, he has risen in prominence during his stint in the German top flight over the past half a dozen years.

The Burkinabe defender has made over 250 appearances for Bayer Leverkusen thus far while chipping in with 13 goals and eight assists. Meanwhile, Tapsoba’s exploits for the Bundesliga club have piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, with Premier League clubs vying for his signature.

A man in demand

Despite the claims by the report, Arsenal may no longer hold an interest in the Burkina Faso international. The Gunners have been scouring the market for a centre-back in the ongoing transfer window, as William Saliba is a long-term absentee due to a back injury. However, Ezri Konsa is on the verge of joining Arsenal, thus leaving little scope for a move for another central defender.

Meanwhile, Chelsea’s interest in Edmond Tapsoba is logical. The Blues have been combing the market for a centre-back since last summer, having mulled over a deal after losing Levi Colwill to a long-term knee injury ahead of the 2025/26 season. However, they are now looking for a right-footed centre-back who can complement the left-footed Colwill in the long run, and Tapsoba fits the bill. Tapsoba is thus an option worth considering.

As for Manchester United, the Red Devils hold a long-standing interest in the Burkinabe centre-back. The continued pursuit reflects an underlying need for a new right-footed centre-back, as Harry Maguire is in the twilight of his career. Additionally, Matthijs de Ligt has struggled with a lower back injury throughout this year. So, Tapsoba is a viable target for Manchester United due to his physical profile and experience.

With Arsenal realistically unlikely to pursue a deal for the Burkina Faso international, Chelsea and Manchester United have a clear run at him in the final days of the summer transfer window. However, it is unclear if the 27-year-old is ready to leave Bayer Leverkusen for an experience in the Premier League.