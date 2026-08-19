West Ham United in transfer tussle to sign Imran Louza

West Ham United will look to sign 27-year-old Moroccan international Imran Louza from fellow EFL Championship club Watford this summer.

According to a report by Africa Foot, Imran Louza is also the subject of interest from Southampton. The Saints are keen on bolstering their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the final weeks of the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 27-year-old Watford star.

However, per Africa Foot, West Ham United will have the advantage in the battle for Louza’s signature, as his entourage “prefers” moving to the East London club, as their “project is currently said to be the most appealing to the player and his representatives”. However, the report asserts that “preference does not mean that a final decision has been made” due to the other facet of a deal, negotiating with the selling club.

Imran Louza and his Watford rollercoaster

Imran Louza has experienced a mixed spell since joining Watford from Nantes in June 2021. The 27-year-old struggled for regular game time in his first three seasons with the Hornets and spent the second half of the 2023/24 campaign on loan with Lorient. However, the player has since impressed at Watford, so much so that he has become the club captain at Vicarage Road.

Louza was a mainstay in the middle of the park for Watford last season, making 41 starts in the EFL Championship while contributing seven goals and nine assists. With such impressive numbers, the Moroccan international has regained popularity in the market, with West Ham United among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Move across the Championship on the horizon?

West Ham United’s interest in Imran Louza is logical. The Hammers are combing the market for another midfielder despite signing Arne Engels from Celtic a few days ago, due to underlying issues with the midfield department. Tomas Soucek is on the wrong side of 30 and struggling with a calf injury.

Additionally, recent reports have linked Edson Alvarez and Soungoutou Magassa with moves away from West Ham. So, Nuno Espirito Santo wants another midfielder to complete his squad’s midfield revamp, with Louza emerging as a viable target.

The Moroccan international already has extensive experience of English football and is used to the physicality that Championship football demands. Additionally, he brings leadership and productivity to the table. So, with the Watford captain preferring to move to West Ham, the Hammers have sufficient leverage ahead of negotiations with the Hornets.