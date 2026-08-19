Real Sociedad make move to sign Edson Alvarez

Real Sociedad have stepped up their interest in West Ham United midfielder Edson Alvarez, with the La Liga club exploring a deal to bring the Mexico international to Spain this summer.

According to Sky Sports News, Sociedad have approached West Ham to establish the conditions of a potential transfer. Further reports suggest negotiations have progressed significantly, with Alvarez keen on making the switch to San Sebastian.

Alvarez pushing for Real Sociedad move

Real Sociedad are understood to be discussing a loan agreement for the 28-year-old, who has two years remaining on his West Ham contract. According to Matteo Moretto via Yahoo, talks with Alvarez have advanced and the midfielder has demonstrated his desire to complete the transfer by agreeing to take a significant wage reduction to fit within Sociedad’s salary structure.

The Mexico international has also reportedly asked West Ham to allow him to leave. His absence from the Hammers’ squad for their Championship opener against Burnley further increased speculation surrounding his future, and he could remain unavailable for the upcoming meeting with Charlton Athletic while negotiations continue.

Alvarez joined West Ham from Ajax in 2023 for an initial £32 million, but his position has become uncertain as the London club reshapes its squad.

Sociedad move ahead of rivals

Real Sociedad are looking for an experienced defensive midfielder ahead of their return to Europa League football, and Alvarez’s profile fits their requirements. The midfielder brings significant experience from his spells with Ajax and West Ham, alongside more than 80 senior international appearances for Mexico.

Bundesliga side Köln had previously been heavily linked with Alvarez, but the financial requirements surrounding a deal appear to have complicated their pursuit. Ajax have also explored the possibility of bringing their former midfielder back to Amsterdam, although their interest is now understood to have cooled.

That has left Sociedad in a strong position, with personal terms unlikely to represent an obstacle should they reach an agreement with West Ham. The clubs are now working through the remaining details, although a transfer is reportedly unlikely to be finalised before Sociedad begin their La Liga campaign against Real Betis.

A move to Sociedad looks increasingly logical for Alvarez. West Ham’s relegation and subsequent rebuild have opened the door to an exit, while the midfielder clearly appears motivated to continue playing at a high level. His willingness to reduce his salary is particularly significant and should make negotiations easier. If Sociedad can find a loan structure acceptable to West Ham, they could land an experienced defensive midfielder perfectly suited to their European ambitions.