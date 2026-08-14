Arne Engels set to join West Ham United as record deal agreed

West Ham United have reached a £22 million agreement to sign Arne Engels, a record-breaking deal that will shatter the EFL Championship transfer record.

According to TEAMtalk, the Belgian is expected to join the Hammers after Celtic, the Scottish champions, accepted the latest offer following Engels’ reported desire to join the London club.

Engels has already caught the eye in Scotland, featuring 100 times in two seasons since joining Celtic from Augsburg. Celtic had held out for £25 million for much of the window and reportedly rejected an offer in that region from Nottingham Forest in January. Celtic ultimately accepted West Ham’s lower offer despite holding out for £25 million.

West Ham to sign Arne Engels

West Ham were optimistic about signing Engels and are now expected to pay £22 million for the midfielder. Engels is considered crucial to Nuno Espírito Santo’s plans, and the deal shatters the Championship transfer record. The Hammers have also broken their own transfer record for a sale this summer, following Mateus Fernandes’ £85 million move to Tottenham.

According to Sky Sports, Engels’ former side Augsburg have a 10 per cent sell-on clause in his Celtic contract, meaning they will be entitled to £2.2 million from the transfer. While the 22-year-old is expected to undergo his medical today, Engels must be registered by noon on Saturday to be eligible. Registration must be completed before West Ham’s Championship opener away to Burnley on Sunday.

Is Arne Angels a good fit for West Ham?

Engels had already agreed personal terms, according to reports, and will sign a five-year deal with the Hammers once the transfer is formalised. It would be a significant coup for the London club, particularly as they have been eager to add a high-quality midfielder for the upcoming season.

Engels brings energy and quality to both attacking and defensive phases, offering West Ham a commanding box-to-box presence. Last season, he averaged 1.39 shots, created 1.88 chances and registered 2.82 touches in the opposition box per game, while also contributing 1.34 tackles, 2.73 recoveries and 3.85 duels won.

His record of 17 goals and 22 assists in 100 appearances across all competitions further highlights his ability to arrive late in the box and make a consistent impact in the final third. His late-arriving box-to-box runs and high duel count suggest Engels will function as Espírito Santo’s midfield anchor, pressing in transitions and offering late support to attackers.

Espírito Santo reportedly wanted a player of Engels’ quality in his side and will feel that the squad is in a stronger position to mount a title challenge. The primary objective is to secure promotion back to the Premier League, and registration must be completed before West Ham’s Championship opener away to Burnley on Sunday, 15 August.