Burnley vs West Ham United: Preview and Prediction.

Two clubs recently relegated from the Premier League begin their attempts to return immediately to the top flight when Burnley welcome West Ham United to Turf Moor on Sunday afternoon in arguably the standout fixture of the Championship’s opening weekend.

Both clubs arrive in the second tier carrying the weight of expectation, although their circumstances are noticeably different. Burnley have undergone significant changes following a disastrous Premier League campaign, while West Ham have retained several established top-flight performers and consequently begin the season among the leading candidates for automatic promotion.

Turf Moor should provide an intense setting for an early examination of those ambitions, with Burnley desperate to restore their reputation as Championship specialists and West Ham looking to demonstrate why they are being widely backed to challenge for the title.

Burnley’s latest Premier League adventure proved deeply disappointing. The Clarets collected only 22 points and finished 19th, while conceding 75 goals across the campaign. Those numbers illustrate the scale of the rebuilding job facing new manager Nicky Hayen.

Burnley have traditionally found the Championship far more accommodating. Indeed, they have won promotion on each of their previous three campaigns at this level, creating an expectation around Turf Moor that relegation should be followed by another serious challenge towards the top of the table.

Replicating those previous successes may not be straightforward this time and home form could become particularly important. Turf Moor has historically provided Burnley with a substantial advantage in the Championship, where opponents are often forced into physical and territorial battles that suit the Clarets. A victory over one of the division’s strongest teams on opening weekend would immediately generate belief.

Zian Flemming should have an important role in Burnley’s attacking plans. His physical presence and ability to operate between midfield and attack give Hayen a useful option against opponents who defend deep, while Ashley Barnes provides enormous Championship experience and a more traditional centre-forward presence.

The hosts are unlikely to dominate possession throughout the contest, meaning efficiency in attacking areas will be crucial. Set pieces, crosses and second balls could therefore become important routes towards troubling the visitors.

West Ham’s relegation was also painful, but their final numbers were substantially stronger than Burnley’s. The Hammers finished 18th with 39 points, only narrowly missing survival, and have managed to retain enough Premier League-level talent to immediately establish themselves among the Championship promotion favourites.

Nuno Espirito Santo now has the task of ensuring their stay in the second tier lasts no longer than one season. West Ham have not competed at this level since 2011/12, when they ultimately returned to the Premier League through the playoffs. Fourteen years later, anything short of another serious promotion challenge would represent a major disappointment.

The division’s relentless schedule, physical intensity and variety of tactical approaches have frequently troubled relegated Premier League clubs and West Ham must demonstrate that they can combine their technical superiority with the resilience required to win difficult away matches.

Meanwhile after conceding 75 Premier League goals last season, defensive improvement must be one of Hayen’s immediate priorities. Facing Bowen and potentially one of Fullkrug or Castellanos on opening weekend is hardly an ideal introduction.

Set pieces may represent Burnley’s best opportunity of scring this weekend. Opening-weekend fixtures can often be disjointed, particularly when both teams are adapting to new personnel and tactical instructions, and dead-ball situations could offer the hosts a route around West Ham’s superior technical quality.

West Ham are unbeaten in the last five meetings between the clubs, winning three and drawing two. That sequence includes victories in both encounters last season, with the Hammers winning 3-2 in London before recording a more controlled 2-0 success at Turf Moor in February.

Burnley’s last five meetings with West Ham have consequently produced no victories, while the Clarets have conceded at least twice in four of those games. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Burnley

Burnley head into the Championship opener with a few fitness concerns for Nicky Hayen to manage, particularly in defence and midfield. The Clarets are expected to use a 3-4-2-1 formation, giving them extra protection at the back while still allowing two attacking midfielders to support Zian Flemming.

In terms of injury and suspension news, Jaydon Banel and Connor Roberts are both being assessed and remain doubts for the visit of West Ham. Josh Cullen and Jordan Beyer are longer-term absentees and are not expected to feature. Burnley have no reported suspension concerns heading into the opening weekend.

Ugo Raghouber is in line to make his league debut and should partner Hannibal Mejbri in central midfield. That pairing will be asked to provide energy, ball recovery and enough composure in possession to prevent West Ham from dominating the middle of the pitch. With Cullen unavailable, Raghouber’s positioning could be particularly important against the movement of the Hammers’ attacking midfielders.

Burnley are expected to line up in a 3-4-2-1 formation, with Max Weiss starting in goal. Joe Worrall should operate on the right of the back three, with Kyle Walker centrally and Bashir Humphreys on the left. The three-man defence should give Burnley additional security against West Ham’s mobile front line.

Oliver Sonne is expected to start as the right wing-back, while Jacob Bruun Larsen should occupy the left side. Both will need to contribute defensively but also push forward quickly when Burnley regain possession, particularly if the hosts look to attack the space behind West Ham’s full-backs.

In central midfield, Hannibal Mejbri and Ugo Raghouber should form the partnership, with Hannibal providing greater creativity and Raghouber offering defensive discipline. Ahead of them, Aaron Ramsey and Marcus Edwards are expected to operate as the two attacking midfielders, drifting into pockets around the West Ham defensive line.

Zian Flemming should lead the line as the lone striker. His physical strength, ability to hold up possession and movement around the penalty area will be central to Burnley’s attacking approach, particularly if the hosts look to play more directly against West Ham’s centre-backs.

Probable Lineup (3-4-2-1): Weiss, Worrall, Walker, Humphreys; Sonne, Hannibal, Raghuber, Larsen; Ramsey, Edwards; Flemming

West Ham United

West Ham United are expected to make only a minor adjustment from the side that started their Carabao Cup tie, with Nuno Espirito Santo likely to prioritise continuity for the Championship opener at Turf Moor. The Hammers have enough experience across the side to cope with Burnley’s physical approach, while Jarrod Bowen and Taty Castellanos should remain central to their attacking threat.

In terms of injury and suspension news, Tomas Soucek remains unavailable as he continues his recovery from the ankle ligament injury he sustained at the World Cup. Summer signing Keiber Lamadrid will also miss the trip to Burnley. West Ham have no reported suspension concerns heading into the opening league fixture.

James Ward-Prowse is expected to come into the starting XI in place of Luke Orford, giving West Ham greater experience and set-piece quality in midfield. His delivery could be especially valuable against a Burnley side likely to defend with three centre-backs and concede free-kicks in deeper areas.

West Ham are expected to line up in a 4-4-2 formation, with Mads Hermansen starting in goal. Kyle Walker-Peters should operate at right-back, while Konstantinos Mavropanos and Max Kilman form the central defensive partnership. Ollie Scarles is expected to start at left-back and will be asked to support attacks without leaving too much space behind him.

In midfield, Jarrod Bowen should start on the right, with Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse forming the central pairing. Alvarez will provide defensive protection and ball-winning ability, while Ward-Prowse should take greater responsibility for distribution and set pieces. Mohamadou Kante is expected to operate from the left side of midfield, although he may drift inside frequently to help West Ham control central areas.

Up front, Taty Castellanos should partner Pablo Felipe. Castellanos will provide the more aggressive movement in behind, while Pablo can drop deeper to link midfield and attack. Their ability to occupy Burnley’s back three and create space for Bowen could be decisive.

Probable Lineup (4-4-2): Hermansen; Walker-Peters, Mavropanos, Kilman, Scarles; Bowen, Alvarez, Ward-Prowse, Kante; Castellanos, Pablo

Key Stats

West Ham are unbeaten in their last five meetings with Burnley, winning three and drawing two. That sequence includes a league double last season, with the Hammers winning 3-2 at home and 2-0 at Turf Moor.

Burnley endured a difficult 2025/26 Premier League campaign, finishing 19th with only 22 points and 75 goals conceded.

West Ham finished 18th with 39 points last season, recording a league record of 10 wins, nine draws and 19 defeats.

Burnley have an outstanding recent promotion record at this level. The Clarets have earned promotion in each of their previous three Championship campaigns, giving them an impressive history of responding immediately after dropping into the second tier.

West Ham hold a substantial historical advantage in this match-up. The head-to-head record has the Hammers on 15 victories from 28 meetings since 2003, compared with six Burnley wins and seven draws.

Player to Watch

Jarrod Bowen

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Jarrod Bowen is the obvious player to watch as West Ham begin their Championship campaign at Turf Moor. The Hammers captain remains at the club following relegation and should be one of the most dangerous attacking players in the entire division. West Ham’s ability to retain him is a major reason they are considered among the leading promotion contenders.

Bowen also arrives with confidence after scoring in West Ham’s 3-1 Carabao Cup victory over Portsmouth, providing an immediate reminder of his importance to Nuno Espirito Santo’s attack. Operating predominantly from the right, the England international will look to drive inside onto his stronger left foot and attack the spaces around Burnley’s back three. His combination of acceleration, intelligent movement and finishing could be particularly difficult for the Clarets to handle when their wing-backs push forward.

There is also little doubt that Bowen can thrive at Championship level. Earlier in his career with Hull City, he established himself as one of the division’s outstanding attackers, including a 22-goal campaign in all competitions in 2018/19 that earned him a place in the Championship Team of the Season. With West Ham expected to challenge for promotion and Burnley presenting a difficult opening-day test, Bowen is the player most capable of turning a tight contest with one decisive moment.

Prediction

Burnley 1-2 West Ham United

This should be one of the most competitive fixtures of the Championship’s opening weekend. Both clubs have just dropped out of the Premier League and are expected to challenge for promotion, but West Ham appear to possess the stronger squad on paper. They are also being widely backed as one of the leading title contenders this season.

Burnley’s home advantage should ensure that this is far from straightforward. Nicky Hayen’s 3-4-2-1 can make the Clarets difficult to play through, while Zian Flemming offers a physical focal point capable of causing problems for West Ham’s centre-backs. However, the absences of Josh Cullen and Jordan Beyer, combined with other fitness concerns, leave the hosts slightly weakened for such a demanding opening fixture.

West Ham have more potential match-winners. Jarrod Bowen remains their biggest threat, while Taty Castellanos can stretch Burnley’s back three and James Ward-Prowse offers another avenue through his set-piece delivery. The Hammers also arrive after a confidence-building Carabao Cup victory over Portsmouth. Recent history further strengthens the visitors’ case. West Ham are unbeaten in their last five meetings with Burnley, winning three, including a 2-0 victory at Turf Moor in February.

Burnley should make this a physical and closely contested game, and a home goal would be no surprise. Over 90 minutes, though, West Ham’s superior attacking quality and greater number of individual difference-makers should just tip the balance.