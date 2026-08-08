Celtic could demand over £25 million to sell Arne Engels

Celtic will attempt to extract as much as possible before selling 22-year-old Belgian midfielder Arne Engels this summer.

According to a report by Pete O’Rourke on Football Insider, Arne Engels is the subject of interest from West Ham United. The Hammers are eager to bolster their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 22-year-old Celtic midfielder. However, they have already had two bids rejected, with the latest being worth £20 million.

Pete O’Rourke said, “It’ll be a case of whether they can drive the price tag up to as high a transfer fee as they possibly can. Obviously, the interest from West Ham is there, and there has already been a few offers for Engels, which so far Celtic have knocked back.”

“West Ham are trying to work quickly to try and get a deal wrapped up for Engels to ward off any potential interest from Premier League clubs as well. Celtic ideally wouldn’t want to lose Engels but, if you’re being realistic, it’s going to be very hard to keep hold of him when clubs in the Premier League or top Championship clubs come calling. At this stage, all expectation is that Celtic will let Engels move on when they get a suitable offer from West Ham.”

How has Arne Engels fared at Celtic?

Arne Engels has established himself as one of the most promising young players in the Scottish Premiership since joining Celtic from FC Augsburg in August 2024. The 22-year-old has come leaps and bounds in the last two seasons, having been a regular in the middle of the park for the Hoops.

The Belgian international was impressive in the 2025/26 season, scoring seven goals and providing eight assists in 46 appearances across all competitions. However, Engels faces an uncertain future at Celtic amid his links with English clubs, with West Ham United among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

London calling?

West Ham United’s interest in Arne Engels makes sense. The Hammers need to replace Mateus Fernandes after selling him to Tottenham Hotspur earlier this summer. Fernandes is a dynamic midfielder who contributed efficiently both out of possession and in possession; replacing that profile will be difficult.

Engels has demonstrated attacking prowess in the 2025/26 season with his output, and he is also effective in defensive phases, averaging 0.5 interceptions, 1 tackle, and 1.1 clearances per game. That blend of attacking and defensive capability makes him a viable option for West Ham’s search.

However, with Football Insider reporting that Celtic will seek over £25 million, West Ham must improve their offer significantly in the next bid. Though Engels is understood to favour the move, Celtic’s valuation remains the primary hurdle. All indications suggest the deal will move forward once West Ham tables a bid closer to Celtic’s £25 million asking price.