West Ham United optimistic of signing Arne Engels

West Ham United are confident of reaching an agreement with Celtic for key midfield target Arne Engels, with a third bid of £25 million expected soon.

West Ham are confident of reaching an agreement with Celtic for midfielder Arne Engels, with a third bid of £25 million expected soon, according to Football Insider. The Hammers remain firmly in contention despite earlier rejections, and are working to find a successor to Mateus Fernandes after his summer departure.

West Ham have had to deal with the consequences of relegation this summer, having already lost key attacking talent. However, Engels is widely viewed as a potential solution.

The Irons are eager to bring in players who can help Nuno Espirito Santo lead the club back to the Premier League next season. Engels is a key target, as evidenced by their three successive bids for the Belgian midfielder, who has already made 100 appearances for the Scottish champions during his two seasons there.

Engels could be a stong signing for West Ham

In Engels, West Ham would be adding an all-action midfielder who averaged 1.39 shots, 1.88 chances created, 2.82 touches in the opposition box, 1.34 tackles, 2.73 recoveries and 3.85 duels won per game last season. Moreover, he has scored 17 goals and provided 22 assists in 100 appearances across all competitions, demonstrating his ability to make runs into the box and contribute regularly on the scoresheet.

According to Football Insider, the Hammers have already seen a couple of bids rejected by Celtic. The suggestion is that the Scottish giants will demand more than £25 million, although they could be forced to accept a lower fee than initially expected. Celtic previously rejected a similar £25 million offer from Nottingham Forest earlier this year, though negotiations may prove more fruitful this time.

Personal terms agreed; fee talks ongoing

West Ham are reportedly ready to make a third bid in the region of £25 million and remain optimistic that they can complete a deal for the 22-year-old Celtic star. The Hammers have already reached an agreement on personal terms with the player, per earlier reports, but still need to convince Celtic to agree on a fee. They are currently in advanced talks with the Scottish club and are deemed favourites to land Engels.

There is a danger that negotiations could drag on, as one report stated that Nottingham Forest could steal a march if talks with Celtic continue for too long. West Ham must move quickly to avoid being outbid by rival clubs, particularly if negotiations with Celtic extend beyond the planned third offer.