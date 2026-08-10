Nottingham Forest could steal a march on West Ham United in Arne Engels chase

Nottingham Forest could make a late push for Celtic midfielder Arne Engels and threaten West Ham United’s attempts to bring the Belgian to England this summer.

The 22-year-old has been on Forest’s radar for some time, with the club having multiple approaches rejected during the closing stages of the January transfer window. West Ham have since moved to the front of the queue and are actively negotiating with Celtic.

However, according to Football Insider, Nottingham Forest remain well placed to enter the race and could revisit their long-standing interest before the deadline. That possibility is particularly significant after Elliot Anderson’s £116 million move to Manchester City left Oliver Glasner needing another midfielder.

Nottingham Forest could revive Engels pursuit

Nottingham Forest’s interest is not new. They pushed hard to sign Engels in January, but Celtic were unwilling to lose an important player so late in the window and the circumstances are different now. Celtic are understood to be increasingly resigned to losing the Belgium international this summer, while Forest have significant funds available following Anderson’s departure.

Iit would be surprising if Forest did not return for Engels and their previous groundwork could also prove valuable should they decide to make a formal approach. The Tricky Trees are not the only threat to West Ham, however, with Engels attracting interest from several Premier League clubs as his future at Celtic becomes increasingly uncertain.

West Ham remain front-runners for Engels

West Ham still have an important advantage because they are already negotiating for the midfielder. The Hammers have reportedly submitted two offers, with their latest proposal believed to be worth around £20 million. Celtic have rejected both and are expected to demand considerably more before sanctioning a sale.

The Scottish champions reportedly turned down approaches worth as much as £25 million in January, meaning West Ham may need to exceed that figure to complete the transfer. They are expected to return with another offer as they attempt to reach an agreement before Forest or another Premier League rival intervenes.

West Ham have done the running, but Forest could quickly become the more dangerous bidder and Anderson’s £116 million departure gives Forest considerable financial flexibility, while their pursuit of Engels in January shows this is not a reactionary move. West Ham therefore have an incentive to move quickly. If Celtic’s objective is to generate the highest possible fee, Forest entering negotiations could transform a relatively straightforward pursuit into an expensive Premier League bidding battle.