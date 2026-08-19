Arsenal rival Crystal Palace, Fulham in Raphael Le Guen chase

Arsenal may look to sign 19-year-old French defensive prodigy Raphael Le Guen from Ligue 1 club Stade Brestois 29 this summer.

According to a report by French outlet Foot Mercato, Crystal Palace and Fulham are also interested in Raphael Le Guen. The two London clubs are keen on reinforcing their defensive units by signing a centre-back in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the Frenchman.

Who is Raphael Le Guen?

Raphael Le Guen is the latest promising prospect to rise in prominence in his homeland. Born in Quimper, the 19-year-old has spent his formative years thus far in France, starting his youth career with Chateaulin FC before graduating from the youth division at Stade Brestois 29.

The French centre-back has already broken into the Ligue 1 club’s first-team squad, amassing nearly 500 minutes of game time in six appearances thus far. Meanwhile, Le Guen’s progress at the senior level and age-group level has provoked interest from several well-known clubs, particularly from the Premier League.

London calling?

Arsenal entered the final month of the summer transfer window knowing they needed to find a centre-back to cover for William Saliba’s absence. With the first-choice central defender in the treatment room due to a long-term back injury, several candidates have emerged on Arsenal’s wishlist. However, with Ezri Konsa reportedly on the verge of joining the Gunners, the interest in Le Guen is unlikely to formalise.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace’s interest in Raphael Le Guen makes sense. The Eagles are combing the market for a centre-back, as they have yet to fill Marc Guehi’s void since the Englishman joined Manchester City earlier this year. Additionally, Maxence Lacroix’s has joined Chelsea this summer. So, Le Guen has emerged as the top target to replace his compatriot at Selhurst Park, with recent reports claiming personal terms are not an issue.

As for Fulham, the Cottagers have sold Issa Diop to Ipswich Town, while recent reports have linked Jorge Cuenca with SL Benfica. So, with Calvin Bassey and Joachim Andersen being the only other centre-backs in Alvaro Arbeloa’s squad, they need an alternative, with Le Guen an option worth considering. His age profile aligns with Andersen’s career trajectory, as the Frenchman can take over as the first-choice centre-back once the Dane turns 30 and starts being phased out.

The Frenchman’s youthful pace and exuberance makes him an exciting target for the Premier League clubs, as they will have a long-term central defensive solution if they sign him. However, Fulham will have an uphill climb in the battle for Le Guen’s signature, as the Foot Mercato report has suggested that the teenager is “keen for the opportunity to work under the French manager [Pierre Sage] and join him at Crystal Palace”.