Joel Piroe closing in on joining West Ham United on loan

Out-of-favour Leeds United striker Joel Piroe is closing in on joining West Ham United on a season-long loan deal this summer.

According to an update from Ben Jacobs, Joel Piroe has received “permission to undergo a medical” with West Ham United. The Hammers are in negotiations with Leeds United to finalise an agreement over a loan deal, which will contain a conditional obligation clause.

Another update from Ben Jacobs has revealed that the conditional obligation clause will be triggered if West Ham secure promotion to the Premier League this season. The latest updates come in the wake of a report from Sky Sports journalists Anthony Joseph and Chris Reidy, revealing that the Leeds United striker has “agreed to join the Championship club” in the ongoing transfer window.

Joel Piroe and his situation at Leeds United

Joel Piroe has gone from being a pivotal figure to a player on the periphery of the starting lineup in the span of months. The Dutch-born striker, who has picked Suriname as his national side, has endured a mixed spell since joining Leeds United from Swansea City in a deal worth over £10 million in August 2023.

While the 27-year-old was instrumental in helping the West Yorkshire club secure promotion to the Premier League, he managed only 572 minutes of game time in 21 outings in the 2025/26 season. However, Piroe has an impressive overall record for Leeds United after making over 100 appearances for thus far, having chipped in with 34 goals and ten assists.

His tally demonstrates the pedigree West Ham seek for a Championship promotion push, particularly with a promotion clause now tied to his loan agreement. With a summer exit now on the cards, Piroe’s impact at Leeds is evident

What next?

Widespread reports in the winter transfer window linked Joel Piroe with several EFL Championship clubs. However, Piroe had no interest in leaving Leeds United midway through the 2025/26 season, as he wanted to fight for his place in Daniel Farke’s team. After that did not happen, a return to the second division is on the cards amid the links with West Ham United.

West Ham’s interest in Piroe is understandable, as Valentin Castellanos faces an uncertain future at the London Stadium following their relegation. Additionally, Callum Wilson has left the East London club after only one season to join Brentford this summer. With Pablo the only other striker in Nuno Espirito Santo’s squad, they need a new centre-forward, with Troy Parrott a top target for West Ham.

However, the Sky Sports report has suggested that the talks to sign Parrott stalled, which forced West Ham to pursue Piroe’s signature instead. The player’s impressive record in the second tier makes him an appealing target for West Ham. With the Suriname international keen on joining the Hammers, a loan move is now on the verge of completion.