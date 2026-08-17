West Ham United eyeing summer move for Joel Piroe

West Ham United will look to sign 27-year-old Suriname international Joel Piroe from Leeds United this summer.

According to an update from Ben Jacobs, Joel Piroe is the subject of interest from West Ham United. The Hammers are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a striker in the final weeks of the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the out-of-favour 27-year-old Leeds United centre-forward.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports journalists Anthony Joseph and Zinny Boswell have suggested that West Ham and Leeds United have been in touch over a possible deal for Piroe throughout the summer transfer window. The Irons have “expressed interest in a loan deal” with a purchase obligation clause. The report claims that while Leeds United would prefer a permanent exit, a loan-to-buy arrangement also works.

How has Joel Piroe fared at Leeds United?

Joel Piroe has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining Leeds United from Swansea City in a deal worth over £10 million in August 2023. Born in Wijchen, the Suriname international spent his formative years in the Netherlands, passing through the academies at Quick 1888 Nijmegen, SC Woezik, NEC Nijmegen, and Feyenoord before graduating from the youth division at PSV Eindhoven.

However, the 27-year-old has risen in prominence during his spell in England, particularly during his stint with Leeds United. Piroe has made over 100 appearances for Leeds United thus far while chipping in with 34 goals and ten assists. However, after helping the club secure promotion to the Premier League, he became a backup player in the 2025/26 campaign.

What next?

Widespread reports in the winter transfer window linked Joel Piroe with several EFL Championship clubs, including Leicester City. However, Piroe had no interest in leaving Leeds United midway through the 2025/26 season, as he wanted to fight for his place in Daniel Farke’s team. A move away from Leeds now appears likely amid West Ham’s interest in him.

West Ham United’s interest in Piroe is understandable, as Valentin Castellanos faces an uncertain future at the London Stadium. Additionally, Callum Wilson has left the East London club after only one season to join Brentford this summer. With Pablo the only other striker in Nuno Espirito Santo’s squad, the club needs a new centre-forward, with Troy Parrott a top target for West Ham.

However, Sky Sports journalists Anthony Joseph and Zinny Boswell reported that the talks to sign Parrott have stalled, forcing West Ham to pursue Piroe’s signature instead. With a loan-to-buy arrangement acceptable to both clubs and Piroe seeking a fresh start, West Ham could complete the deal before the window closes.