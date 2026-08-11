West Ham United ready to return with improved bid to sign Troy Parrott

West Ham United will return with a second bid to sign 24-year-old Republic of Ireland international Troy Parrott after AZ Alkmaar rejecting their opening offer.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, West Ham United’s initial proposal to sign Troy Parrott was worth €20 million. The Hammers are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a striker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights on the 24-year-old AZ Alkmaar centre-forward.

However, the East London outfit are ready to return with an improved offer and per TEAMtalk, the latest bid could come closer to AZ Alkmaar’s asking price of €25-30 million. Once that happens, the talks between West Ham and the Eredivisie club should accelerate towards an agreement.

Troy Parrott and his meteoric rise

Troy Parrott has turned into a goal machine since joining AZ Alkmaar in July 2024, establishing himself as one of the Eredivisie’s best players. The 24-year-old has become a household name in international football since scoring all five goals in the Republic of Ireland’s 2026 World Cup qualifying playoff wins over Portugal and Hungary. While the team did not qualify for the World Cup, the Irish striker’s stock has skyrocketed.

The player was phenomenal in the 2025/26 season, scoring 31 goals and providing 12 assists in 48 appearances across all competitions. So, it is hardly surprising that the Republic of Ireland international has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, with West Ham United among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

London return on the horizon?

Troy Parrott has been on West Ham United’s wishlist for several months. The continued interest is understandable, as the Hammers have been scouring the market for a striker due to underlying issues with the squad. They have already parted ways with Callum Wilson after his move to Brentford, while Valentin Castellanos is increasingly likely to leave the club amid his links with Real Betis.

Additionally, Niclas Fullkrug reportedly face an uncertain future at the East London club after being placed in the “bomb squad” by Nuno Espirito Santo, further adding to the need for attacking reinforcement. Parrott has thus emerged as a top target, with the Irish striker’s form and age profile adding to his appeal.

The AZ Alkmaar striker demonstrated by his 31 goals and 12 assists in the 2025/26 season that he is now a well-rounded striker, a profile that offers West Ham a long-term solution to secure promotion in the 2026/27 season and, if they return to the Premier League, to push for European qualification. The move is now contingent on how talks between West Ham and AZ Alkmaar progress once they submit an improved bid close to €25-30 million.