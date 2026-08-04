West Ham United best-positioned to sign Troy Parrott

West Ham United will look to sign 24-year-old Republic of Ireland international Troy Parrott from Eredivisie club AZ Alkmaar this summer.

According to an update by Dutch outlet Algemeen Dagblad, Troy Parrott is the subject of interest from West Ham United. The Hammers are eager to bolster their offensive unit by signing a striker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 24-year-old AZ Alkmaar centre-forward.

Per Algemeen Dagblad, while Real Betis and FC Porto are also interested in signing the Irishman from the Eredivisie club, the former will not pay his €30 million asking price for a summer move. That is not the case with West Ham, with the East London outfit willing to fork out €30 million, which makes them best-positioned to seal a deal.

How has Troy Parrott fared since leaving Tottenham?

Troy Parrott has made exponential progress since joining AZ Alkmaar in July 2024, becoming one of the Eredivisie’s best attackers. He emerged a national hero after scoring all five goals in the Republic of Ireland’s 2026 World Cup qualifying playoff wins over Portugal and Hungary. While the team did not qualify for the World Cup, Parrott’s stock has skyrocketed in the last 12 months.

The Irish striker was phenomenal in the 2025/26 season, scoring 31 goals and providing 12 assists in 48 appearances across all competitions. His exploits have piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, with West Ham United among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

London calling?

Troy Parrott has been on West Ham United’s wishlist for several months. The continued interest is understandable, as the Hammers have been scouring the market for a striker heading into the summer transfer window. They have already parted ways with Callum Wilson after his move to Brentford, and Valentin Castellanos will also leave the club amid his links with Real Betis.

Additionally, Niclas Fullkrug and Pablo reportedly face an uncertain future at the East London club. Parrott has thus emerged as a viable target, with the Irish striker in the form of his life and approaching the peak years of his career.

With the AZ Alkmaar striker evolving into a well-rounded centre-forward (as his 31 goals and 12 assists last season suggest), West Ham will have a long-term solution to not just secure promotion to the Premier League but also push for European qualification in the seasons to come. With the Hammers ready to pay €30 million to sign the Republic of Ireland international, a summer deal appears to be close.