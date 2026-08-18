Joel Piroe agrees personal terms with West Ham United as talks advance

West Ham United are closing in on signing wantaway Leeds United striker Joel Piroe, with personal terms reportedly agreed with the Dutch attacker.

According to journalist Joost Blaauwhof, Joel Piroe has agreed personal terms with West Ham, and the transfer now depends on the two clubs reaching an agreement. Daniel Farke does not view the Dutch-born striker as a key part of his plans, while the Hammers are searching for a forward with an impressive goalscoring record in the EFL Championship.

West Ham have been looking for a new striker since Callum Wilson left to rejoin Bournemouth this summer. West Ham are prioritising a centre-forward replacement before the transfer deadline.

The Hammers had been reportedly linked with AZ Alkmaar’s Troy Parrott, but there have been no fresh updates on whether the Ireland international will make the move. West Ham were also surprisingly linked with veteran striker Jamie Vardy, who is available for a free transfer after leaving Italian club Cremonese following a solitary season in Serie A.

Are West Ham closing in on signing Joel Piroe?

According to Football Insider, negotiations between the Hammers and Leeds are at an advanced stage, with the two clubs expected to reach an agreement soon. Leeds are reportedly demanding between £15 million and £20 million, and West Ham must decide whether to match that asking price.

If they receive a fee in that region, the West Yorkshire club would make a profit on a player they signed from Swansea City for around £10 million three years ago. The Hammers are reportedly seeking a loan deal with an obligation to buy, while Leeds would prefer to receive the transfer fee immediately.

Piroe’s agreement on personal terms puts West Ham in a strong position. If the two clubs cannot agree on a permanent transfer, Leeds could sanction a loan move provided that it includes an obligation to make the deal permanent at the end of the season.

Joel Piroe set for Championship return?

Piroe endured a difficult season after Leeds returned to the Premier League, making just 16 league appearances and failing to score a goal. The previous campaign had been far more successful, with the striker scoring 19 goals and providing seven assists as he played a key role in Leeds United’s promotion push.

With regular playing time difficult to secure, the 27-year-old was expected to leave during the summer. Although several other clubs have reportedly shown interest, West Ham currently appear to be his most likely destination.

Piroe could play an important role in the Hammers’ promotion campaign next season, but the move still depends on Leeds and West Ham finalising the transfer agreement.