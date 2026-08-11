West Ham United eyeing Bosman move for Jamie Vardy

West Ham United are targeting a Bosman move for Jamie Vardy, the veteran English striker following his departure from Cremonese in Italy.

According to Sky Sports, West Ham United are pursuing former Premier League-winning forward Jamie Vardy as a free agent, and the veteran English striker could consider continuing his career in his homeland if a deal can be agreed.

Interestingly, Ben Jacobs has revealed that West Ham have submitted an enquiry to discuss a possible bargain move for the former Leicester City centre-forward. He has also suggested that Vardy has “lots of interest and plans to take his time before determining his next move”.

Jamie Vardy moved to Italy after Cremonese pulled off a surprise deal for the 39-year-old. Now approaching 40, the veteran forward has left the Italian side after a solitary season in which he scored seven goals and provided two assists in 29 games for a team that ultimately suffered relegation from the top flight.

Now a free agent, Vardy is considering the next step in his career, with West Ham United poised to make a move for him ahead of their EFL Championship campaign following their own relegation from the Premier League last season.

Why are West Ham pursuing Jamie Vardy?

West Ham have lost several key players ahead of the summer, with changes always expected following their relegation to the Championship. They have lost Crysencio Summerville to Al-Hilal, while Mateus Fernandes joined Tottenham, although the Hammers managed to keep hold of captain Jarrod Bowen, while agreeing a deal with Tottenham for Manor Solomon.

There have been reports linking Taty Castellanos with a move away, while Callum Wilson joined Bournemouth this summer. The latter’s departure increases the need to add a new forward with experience, and there are not many players with Vardy’s pedigree. Vardy’s record of 500 appearances for Leicester City across all competitions during his career with the Foxes demonstrates his durability and know-how in the top flight.

Vardy’s Championship credentials

West Ham’s pursuit hinges on their short-term striker profile. Vardy’s proven goal-scoring record offers an experience-backed option against younger prospects like AZ Alkmaar’s Troy Parrott. At his age, the physical demands of the Championship could be significant.

Vardy’s Cremonese record of seven goals and two assists in 29 games, despite the Italian club’s relegation, offers proof that he remains a goalscoring threat in a top-flight environment. West Ham’s move hinges on the Englishman’s appetite to return to England; his record of 500 appearances for Leicester City offers proof of his durability.