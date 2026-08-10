West Ham United offer £15 million to sign Troy Parrott

West Ham United will look to sign 24-year-old Republic of Ireland international Troy Parrott from Eredivisie club AZ Alkmaar this summer.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, FC Porto are also interested in Troy Parrott, having tracked his progress at AZ Alkmaar. However, a move to EFL Championship may be on the cards for the 24-year-old AZ Alkmaar striker after West Ham United intensified their efforts to sign him by submitting a bid worth £15 million.

Per the Daily Mail, the Hammers are even ready to raise the offer if their opening bid is knocked back by AZ Alkmaar, and they are “prepared to break the EFL Championship transfer record” by paying over £17.5 million to sign the Irish striker from the Eredivisie club in the coming weeks.

Troy Parrott and his career-defining move

Troy Parrott has evolved into a prolific contributor since joining AZ Alkmaar in July 2024, establishing himself as one of the Eredivisie’s best attackers. The 24-year-old has been a national hero since scoring all five goals in the Republic of Ireland’s 2026 World Cup qualifying playoff wins over Portugal and Hungary. While the team did not qualify for the World Cup, Parrott has become a household name in the last 12 months due to his exploits for his club and country.

Parrott was exceptional in the 2025/26 season, scoring 31 goals and providing 12 assists in 48 appearances across all competitions. With his exploits, the Republic of Ireland international has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, with West Ham United among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

London return on the horizon?

Troy Parrott has been on West Ham United’s radar for a long time. The continued interest makes logical sense, as the Hammers have been combing the market for a striker heading into the summer transfer window. They have already parted ways with Callum Wilson after his move to Brentford, while Valentin Castellanos is likely to leave the club amid his links with Real Betis.

Additionally, Niclas Fullkrug and Pablo reportedly face an uncertain future at the East London club, further adding to the need for attacking reinforcement. Parrott has thus emerged as a viable target, with the Irish striker’s form and age profile adding to his appeal.

The AZ Alkmaar striker has transformed into a goal machine in the last 12 months, demonstrated by his 31 goals and 12 assists in 2025/26. A player of Parrott’s profile (a high-volume goalscorer with creative contribution) offers West Ham a long-term solution to secure promotion in the 2026/27 season and, if they return to the Premier League, to push for European qualification. The move is now contingent on how talks between West Ham and AZ Alkmaar progress.