Manor Solomon set to join West Ham United as deal agreed

West Ham United are set to sign Manor Solomon from Tottenham Hotspur after reaching an agreement in principle for the 27-year-old winger.

The Hammers have been pursuing Solomon as they look to strengthen their attacking options following relegation from the Premier League, and negotiations have finally produced a breakthrough after previously stalling over the financial terms.

According to Sky Sports journalists Chris Reidy and Michael Bridge, West Ham have agreed a deal worth £7 million, with Tottenham receiving £5 million up front and a further £2 million in potential add-ons. Solomon is expected to sign a contract until 2029, with West Ham also holding an option to extend his stay by another year.

West Ham finally reach Solomon breakthrough

The deal had appeared to be in doubt after West Ham initially struggled to reach an agreement with their London rivals. However, discussions continued behind the scenes and the two clubs have now settled on a considerably more manageable package.

Standard Sport reports that Tottenham have also secured a 10 per cent sell-on clause, allowing Spurs to benefit financially if West Ham eventually move Solomon on for a profit. A medical is expected to take place this weekend, with an official announcement likely to follow if there are no late complications.

Solomon gets a chance to revive career

Solomon’s departure brings an end to a difficult spell at Tottenham, where he was unable to establish himself as an important first-team player. Despite featuring during pre-season, the winger remained outside Roberto De Zerbi’s long-term plans, making a permanent departure the most logical outcome.

West Ham have been searching for attacking reinforcements following Crysencio Summerville’s £60 million move to Al-Hilal, and Solomon should provide Nuno Espirito Santo with another experienced option in the wide areas. The Hammers have also generated considerable funds through the £85 million sale of Mateus Fernandes to Tottenham, giving them scope to continue strengthening before the transfer deadline. Solomon is set to become their third summer signing following Joel Veltman and Keiber Lamadrid.

At a maximum of £7 million, Solomon looks like a relatively low-risk addition for West Ham. The 27-year-old already understands English football and should be capable of making an immediate impact in the Championship. After struggling to find stability at Tottenham, regular football could also help him rediscover his best form. For West Ham, the equation is straightforward and if Solomon helps them secure an immediate Premier League return, £7 million will look like an excellent piece of business.