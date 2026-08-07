West Ham United talks to sign Manor Solomon collapse

West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur have hit an impasse in their talks surrounding a deal for 27-year-old Israeli international Manor Solomon.

According to an update from the reliable David Ornstein, Manor Solomon is the subject of interest from West Ham United. The Hammers are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a wide attacker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights on the 27-year-old Tottenham Hotspur outcast.

However, talks between West Ham and Tottenham have collapsed due to financial reasons. The East London outfit would prefer to seal a deal worth £5 million, but they are “not ready to agree to the bonuses Spurs would want” if they return to the Premier League. Meanwhile, the player is also a target for Fiorentina, but similar issues have hampered the Serie A club’s pursuit.

Manor Solomon and his Tottenham troubles

Manor Solomon has seen his stock plummet since joining Tottenham Hotspur in a Bosman move in July 2023. The 27-year-old arrived at the North London club after an impressive loan stint with Fulham in the 2022/23 season. However, an untimely injury prematurely ended his debut season with Tottenham, and he has been unable to become a first-team start since recovering from that issue.

The Israeli international has embarked on three loan spells in the last two seasons, struggling for stability during this period. During his stint with Fiorentina in the second half of the 2025/26 season, Solomon made nine starts and contributed 2 goals and 1 assist. That was enough to compel La Viola to seek another move for him this summer.

What next for Solomon?

Fiorentina’s interest in sealing a summer move for Manor Solomon is understandable. The Violets are working hard to transform their squad after being part of the relegation battle in the 2025/26 season. After completing midfield and defensive overhauls, they are focusing on attacking additions, with Solomon supplementing the impending arrival of Franco Mastantuono from Real Madrid.

As for West Ham, the Hammers are scouring the market for a wide attacker after selling Crysnecio Summerville to Al-Hilal this summer. The Dutch winger’s departure has left a gaping hole in the left wing berth, forcing West Ham to seek a solution from the market. Solomon, who has sufficient experience in English football from his spells with Fulham and Leeds United, is an option worth considering.

However, with West Ham reaching a £5 million ceiling and Spurs demanding bonus add-ons, both clubs have signalled they are unwilling to move, leaving Solomon’s summer in limbo.