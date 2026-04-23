Fiorentina seeking discount on Manor Solomon fee

Manor Solomon is set to leave Tottenham Hotspur permanently this summer, with Fiorentina pursuing a permanent deal.

Manor Solomon is currently on loan at Serie A club Fiorentina, and he has emerged as a valuable contributor for the side. La Viola are keen on signing the Tottenham Hotspur misfit permanently in the summer transfer window, with the North London club valuing the out-of-favour attacker at €10 million.

However, according to a report by Gazzetta dello Sport via Sport Witness, the relegation-threatened Serie A club are seeking to negotiate a reduced fee. The outcome will depend on Tottenham’s willingness to accept a discounted price when the transfer window opens in a few weeks.

The 26-year-old has fallen out of favour at the North London club, and he has no path back to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Fiorentina understand his situation and are attempting to capitalise by securing a cut-price deal.

Solomon has recorded three goals and five assists in all competitions this season, demonstrating his ability to contribute in the attacking phases. The Israeli winger appears to have found stability at Fiorentina and may represent a solid long-term option. A permanent move would suit his immediate priorities of securing playing time while developing at a competitive club.

Spurs should stick to their valuation for Solomon

Solomon is contracted to Tottenham until 2028, meaning the Lilywhites hold significant leverage in negotiations. Accepting any offer below €10 million would constitute a poor deal for the North London side, especially given his age and remaining contract length. Additionally, alternative buyers may emerge willing to meet Spurs’ asking price.

Solomon appears settled at Fiorentina and would prefer to join them on a permanent deal in the upcoming transfer window. Should Tottenham maintain their valuation, the Israeli winger may need to explore other options, as few Serie A clubs will match a premium fee in the current market.

The €10 million valuation is commercially reasonable given Solomon’s profile and contract status. Fiorentina possess the financial capacity to meet this figure if they prioritise the signing. The responsibility now falls on the relegation-threatened Serie A club to formalise their interest with an official proposal.