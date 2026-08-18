Everton make approach for Assane Diao move

Everton will look to sign 20-year-old Senegalese international Assane Diao from Serie A club Como this summer.

According to an update from Matteo Moretto, Assane Diao is the subject of interest from Everton. The Toffees are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a wide attacker in the final weeks of the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 20-year-old Como winger.

Per Matteo Moretto, Everton’s efforts to sign the Ndongane-born winger have already ramped up, as they have submitted an enquiry to discuss a possible deal. However, Como’s stance on a possible sale remains unknown.

Who is Assane Diao?

Assane Diao has continued Senegal’s recent tradition of producing top-class attackers, following in the footsteps of Sadio Mane, Iliman Ndiaye, and Ismaila Sarr, among others. While the 20-year-old represented Spain in age-group football after spending his formative years in the country by passing through the youth divisions at CD Badajoz, CP Flecha Negra, Balon de Cadiz, and Real Betis, he has picked Senegal as his national side.

Meanwhile, the youngster has been with Como since January 2025, and he has a solid record of ten goals and two assists in 35 outings thus far. However, foot and hamstring injuries heavily restricted his involvement in the 2025/26 season, and he was limited to 1,157 minutes of game time in 20 appearances in all competitions. Nevertheless, his stock remains high, with Everton hoping to seal a summer deal.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Assane Diao has been on Everton’s wishlist for over a year. The continued interest makes logical sense, even though Iliman Ndiaye appears set to remain at the Hill Dickinson Stadium beyond the summer transfer window. While Diao’s compatriot is unlikely to leave Everton, they have yet to complete a permanent move for Jack Grealish, even though they lead the race to land him.

While Brennan Johnson has arrived from Crystal Palace, he has replaced Dwight McNeil, who has moved the other way. So, with Grealish’s spot from last season still vacant, several candidates, including Marcus Tavernier, have emerged on Everton’s wishlist, with Diao also a viable target.

While Tavernier brings extensive Premier League experience, Diao’s pace and finishing eye are key assets Everton lacks in their attacking ranks, making him a credible alternative to Tavernier’s established resume. With the Merseyside club submitting an enquiry for a deal, we are at the starting point for talks, and a move is now contingent on how negotiations with Como and the Senegalese international progress.