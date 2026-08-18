Chelsea demanding close to £100 million to sell Pedro Neto

Chelsea will demand around £100 million to part ways with 26-year-old Portuguese international Pedro Neto this summer.

According to a report by The Standard, Pedro Neto is the subject of interest from Al-Hilal. The Saudi Pro League giants are keen on bolstering their offensive unit by signing a versatile attacker in the final weeks of the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 26-year-old Chelsea winger.

Per The Standard, Chelsea’s decision to slap a price tag of £100 million on Neto is a result of their hesitance to part ways with the player. The report suggests that the Blues are “loath to sell him otherwise” and that their valuation is “influenced by the inflated winger market elsewhere” in Europe this summer.

How has Pedro Neto fared at Chelsea?

Pedro Neto has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining Chelsea from Wolverhampton Wanderers in a deal worth £54 million in August 2024. The 26-year-old attacker’s creative output in the final third has helped him become an asset for the West London club. However, the player has struggled with a few fitness issues while being prone to bouts of inconsistency.

Nevertheless, Neto was among the most productive players for Chelsea last term, scoring ten goals and providing ten assists in 52 appearances across all competitions. Meanwhile, the Portuguese winger’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, though an adventure in the Saudi Pro League may be on the cards.

La Liga adventure beckons?

Al-Hilal’s interest in Pedro Neto makes sense. While the big-spending Saudi giants have already bolstered their attack by signing Crysencio Summerville from West Ham United, they want new wingers on both flanks and have thus pursued several wide attackers in the last few weeks.

They have already faced rejection from Iliman Ndiaye, which has forced the club to refocus on other targets, with Neto emerging as a top option. Recent reports have suggested that the Chelsea winger is ready to join Al-Hilal, with personal terms understood to not pose an issue.

Reports have also claimed that the Saudi Pro League heavyweights are the front-runners to sign Neto after Manchester City cooled interest in him. However, it is unclear if Al-Hilal will be open to meeting Chelsea’s valuation and pay close to £100 million to land the Portuguese international. However, after shelling out a big-money fee to secure Summerville’s services, justifying the fee for Neto should not be an issue.