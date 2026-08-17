Curtis Jones close to joining Inter Milan, personal terms agreed

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones is a step closer to joining Inter Milan after reaching an agreement on personal terms with the Nerazzurri.

According to an update from reputed Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari, Curtis Jones remains the subject of interest from Inter Milan. The Serie A champions are eager to bolster their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 25-year-old Liverpool utility man.

Per Gianluigi Longari, the Englishman has an agreement on personal terms with Inter Milan since February, and intermediaries working on behalf of the Nerazzurri are “confident in lowering Liverpool’s demands” to sell the player. The report has added that the Italian giants are also “ready to make the decisive move with contacts with the Reds” this week.

Curtis Jones and his situation

Curtis Jones has faced an uphill task to become a regular since debuting for Liverpool’s first team. The academy graduate has been a utility man due to his ability to reprise roles in the backline, midfielder, and attack, utilising his versatility and consistency. However, his squad-rotation status has limited his claim to a starting berth, with the situation exacerbated by his contract standing.

Jones has made over 200 appearances for Liverpool while contributing 22 goals and 25 assists. However, the English midfielder’s future at Anfield is in flux; he has entered the final year of his contract. With Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, and Dominik Szoboszlai ahead of him in the pecking order, a summer exit offers both player and club a clean break. The situation has piqued the attention of several bigwigs, with Inter Milan vying for his signature.

What’s next for Jones?

Curtis Jones has reportedly been on Inter Milan’s radar since the winter transfer window. The continued interest pursuit reflects their tactical need for a versatile midfielder, with Davide Frattesi’s own status uncertain, much like the Liverpool homegrown star. Additionally, midfielders aged over 30 may be phased out or sold this summer

Several candidates have thus emerged on the Serie A club’s wishlist, with Jones being their top target for the Nerazzurri. However, meeting Liverpool’s valuation has been the biggest stumbling block for the Italian champions, though recent reports have suggested optimism towards sealing a summer deal.

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Meanwhile, per other reports, Inter Milan will have to sell a few players to afford a deal for Jones this summer. Nevertheless, with the player pushing to join the Nerazzurri after the agreement on personal terms, they have the leverage to secure a deal for a favourable fee.