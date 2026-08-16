Everton front-runners to sign Liam Delap, Manchester United sounded out for move

Liam Delap is expected to leave Chelsea before the end of the summer transfer window, with Everton front-runners to sign the English striker.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Delap’s future remains undecided, with Chelsea expecting the forward to depart before deadline day. Everton are currently the leading candidates to seal a deal, especially with the Englishman keen to remain in England. Manchester United have also been sounded out about the possibility of signing the former Ipswich Town forward.

Liam Delap has endured a disappointing spell at Chelsea since arriving from Ipswich Town in a £30 million deal last summer. He scored just one league goal in his debut season.

The arrival of experienced striker Danny Welbeck from Brighton & Hove Albion, combined with manager Xabi Alonso’s preference for Joao Pedro as his starting centre-forward, has left him with limited opportunities for regular first-team football.

Chelsea are not playing in Europe this season, and the West London club are thus looking to reduce the size of their squad. The forward has attracted interest from clubs such as Como and several other sides, but he is keen to stay in England and revive his career in the Premier League.

Everton lead the Liam Delap race

Delap’s preference to remain in England could give Everton a significant advantage, although he has also been offered to Manchester United and other clubs. The Red Devils do not appear likely to revive their reported interest from last summer, meaning Everton could have a strong chance of signing the Chelsea forward.

Everton are reportedly interested in Delap, while Chelsea are said to be demanding £40 million for him. The Toffees could hold talks with both the English striker’s representatives and Chelsea as they attempt to reach an agreement.

David Moyes is looking for a physical forward who can develop into a top player in the future. Delap’s profile and age align with Moyes’s long-term vision; the forward offers development potential for the Merseyside club.

Who could leave Everton?

There is no agreement or active negotiation in place for Delap yet, but his potential arrival could lead to a departure from Everton. Moyes has reportedly been planning to sign a new forward amid concerns over Beto and Thierno Barry’s future beyond the summer.

Barry has enjoyed a productive pre-season, which could increase the possibility of Beto leaving if Everton sign Delap. The Toffees need a forward and could view Delap’s availability as an opportunity in the market. Chelsea are expected to demand £40 million, but Everton may believe there is room to negotiate the price down to a more manageable figure.