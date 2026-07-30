Liam Delap offered to Manchester United, Leeds United; Red Devils unwilling to join race.

Manchester United remain active in their search for attacking reinforcements ahead of the new Premier League season, but the club are determined to recruit a striker who fits Michael Carrick’s long-term vision rather than pursuing every opportunity that becomes available.

With several forwards linked to Old Trafford, Manchester United’s recruitment team continues to evaluate the market carefully before committing to another major signing. One familiar name has resurfaced in recent days, but the Red Devils have already reached a firm decision.

According to TEAMtalk, Chelsea striker Liam Delap has been offered to Manchester United and Leeds United following uncertainty over his future at Stamford Bridge. However, the Red Devils have no plans to pursue a move for the former Ipswich Town forward. Delap’s representatives have reportedly contacted several Premier League clubs after Chelsea made the 23-year-old available for transfer this summer.

Manchester United rule out Delap move

Manchester United explored the possibility of signing Delap in the summer of 2025 before Chelsea activated the £30 million release clause in his Ipswich contract.

The striker arrived at Stamford Bridge with high expectations but endured a disappointing campaign, scoring just two goals and providing four assists in 41 appearances, while also struggling with injuries. Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has reportedly informed Delap that he is free to leave after the club reshaped its attacking options.

Joao Pedro is expected to lead Chelsea’s attack next season, with experienced forward Danny Welbeck providing support, leaving Delap surplus to requirements. Despite renewed contact from the player’s camp, Manchester United have decided against reviving their previous interest. As things stand, the club do not expect to enter the race for the England striker.

Manchester United focused on other striker targets

Although Delap is no longer under consideration, Manchester United remain determined to strengthen their forward line before the transfer window closes.

Benjamin Sesko is understood to be the club’s preferred target. Matheus Cunha and Joshua Zirkzee provide attacking options, but Cunha is not viewed as a natural centre-forward, while Zirkzee continues to attract interest from Juventus and could leave Old Trafford before the end of the window.

Manchester United are also monitoring former Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, who is currently a free agent, and Aston Villa frontman Ollie Watkins. However, Villa are reportedly reluctant to sell Watkins unless an exceptional offer is received, making any potential deal difficult. Leeds United remain among the clubs informed of Delap’s availability as Chelsea continue searching for a buyer.

Manchester United’s decision to pass on Delap is understandable. Although the striker remains a talented player with significant potential, his difficult spell at Chelsea and injury concerns make him a risky investment when United have other priorities. Focusing on proven goalscorers such as Benjamin Sesko, Dusan Vlahovic or Ollie Watkins appears a more logical strategy as Michael Carrick looks to build a squad capable of competing consistently at the highest level.