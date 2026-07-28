Juventus advance talks to sign Joshua Zirkzee.

Juventus have stepped up their search for a new centre-forward after missing out on one of their primary transfer targets.

The Serie A giants are determined to strengthen their attack before the new season and have quickly shifted their attention elsewhere following stalled negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain. Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee has now emerged as the club’s preferred alternative, with talks progressing rapidly as Juventus look to complete a deal before the transfer window enters its decisive phase.

According to The Sun, Juventus have moved into advanced discussions over signing Zirkzee on an initial loan deal that would include a £30 million option to buy. The Dutch forward has become the Turin club’s leading target after negotiations for Randal Kolo Muani collapsed, prompting Juventus to explore other attacking options.

Zirkzee keen on Serie A return

Zirkzee is understood to be open to returning to Italy, where he previously impressed during spells with Parma and Bologna before earning his move to Manchester United.

The 25-year-old endured a difficult campaign at Old Trafford, making just five Premier League starts under Ruben Amorim and Michael Carrick. Since arriving from Bologna in 2024 for around £36.5 million, he has scored nine goals in 75 appearances across all competitions. Despite those struggles, Juventus believe his technical qualities and link-up play are better suited to Serie A than the Premier League.

Reports suggest Zirkzee’s representatives have responded positively to Juventus’ approach, with the player viewing a move to the Allianz Stadium as the ideal opportunity to rebuild his confidence and rediscover his best form. Roma have maintained long-standing interest in the striker, but the Bianconeri are currently regarded as the clear frontrunners after accelerating negotiations.

Manchester United ready to sanction departure

Manchester United are reportedly willing to approve a temporary exit if the proposed deal includes the agreed £30 million purchase option. The Red Devils are believed to accept that such a figure represents a fair valuation after Zirkzee struggled to establish himself as a regular starter.

His route into the first team has become increasingly difficult following the arrivals of Benjamin Sesko and Mateus Cunha, while Marcus Rashford’s expected reintegration into the squad further increases competition for attacking places.

Juventus also have an urgent need for reinforcements. Dusan Vlahovic has departed the club as a free agent, while Jonathan David managed only six Serie A goals last season, leaving the Bianconeri searching for a more reliable focal point in attack.

A return to Serie A feels like a logical move for Joshua Zirkzee. His performances for Bologna demonstrated that his intelligent movement, technical ability and combination play are ideally suited to Italian football, even if he struggled to adapt consistently in England.

From Manchester United’s perspective, a loan with a £30 million option to buy offers a realistic opportunity to recover much of their investment while allowing the player to rebuild his value. For Juventus, the deal carries relatively limited risk and could prove to be an excellent piece of business if Zirkzee rediscovers the form that first made him one of Europe’s most promising forwards.