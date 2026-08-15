Crystal Palace face Nottingham Forest threat in Youssouf Fofana race

Nottingham Forest will look to sign 27-year-old French midfielder Youssouf Fofana from AC Milan this summer.

According to a report by Football Insider, Youssouf Fofana is also the subject of interest from Crystal Palace. The Eagles are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 27-year-old AC Milan midfielder.

However, Crystal Palace will face stiff competition for his signature, as per Football Insider, the Frenchman is a target for Nottingham Forest. The report has suggested that the Tricky Trees are “ready to pounce” and beat the competition to the AC Milan midfielder’s signature in the coming weeks.

Youssouf Fofana and his AC Milan journey so far

Youssouf Fofana has made reasonable progress since joining AC Milan from AS Monaco in August 2024. The 27-year-old has been a regular for the Rossoneri, though not an undisputed first-choice starter. However, his performances have been inconsistent over the past 12 months, a sharp contrast to his form in Ligue 1, where he was regarded as one of French football’s most promising talents.

The French midfielder has registered 88 appearances across two seasons, contributing 3 goals and 13 assists. While these goal contributions are respectable for a holding midfielder, questions persist over his consistency and ability to enforce himself in midfield contests. Despite these concerns, Fofana remains a sought-after asset, with Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest among the prospective suitors.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Nottingham Forest’s interest in Youssouf Fofana is strategically logical. Elliot Anderson’s move to Manchester City has created a gaping hole in the midfield unit at the City Ground, forcing the Tricky Trees to dip their toes in the market for a midfielder. Several candidates, including Lucas Bergvall, have thus emerged on Nottingham Forest’s wishlist, with Fofana a like-for-like replacement for Anderson due to his well-rounded style of play.

As for Crystal Palace, Adam Wharton continues to face an uncertain future at Selhurst Park amid his links with high-profile clubs. Even if Wharton remains at the South London club, the Eagles need a long-term partner for him, as Jefferson Lerma is on the wrong side of 30 and approaching the twilight of his career.

However, with Nottingham Forest ready to act quickly, Crystal Palace must move decisively to reach an agreement with Fofan. That said, the outcome may rest on whether he is swayed by the prospect of European football at Selhurst Park.