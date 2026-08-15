Aaron Wan-Bissaka reaches agreement in principle to join Aston Villa

Aston Villa and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have reached an agreement in principle over a move, with negotiations with West Ham United ongoing.

According to a report by Football Insider, Aston Villa are a step closer to signing key defensive target Aaron Wan-Bissaka after the defender reached an agreement in principle with the Premier League club.

Aston Villa are reportedly continuing negotiations with West Ham for Aaron Wan-Bissaka over a fee in the region of £20-25 million. The Hammers signed the defender from Manchester United for £15 million in 2024; should they sell him for the reported £20-25 million, the deal would represent a reasonable profit on their investment.

Wan-Bissaka has enjoyed a solid career, representing several Premier League clubs, including Crystal Palace, Manchester United, and West Ham United. The experienced 28-year-old suffered relegation with the Hammers last season and has reportedly been keen to return to the top flight.

Aston Villa inching closer to signing Wan-Bissaka?

Aston Villa have been linked with Wan-Bissaka as Unai Emery wants to strengthen his defence before the summer window closes. Providing cover for Matty Cash has been identified as a priority, given that the Polish defender made 49 appearances last season and received little rest.

Villa also wanted to sign a left-back, with Matteo Ruggeri set to join from Atletico Madrid after an agreement was reached. Wan-Bissaka is capable of challenging Cash for a place in the starting line-up and can operate centrally if required.

Several clubs have shown interest in Wan-Bissaka, with Everton reportedly among those considering a move this summer. However, the direction of travel appears to be different, as the DR Congo international could soon play under Unai Emery at Aston Villa.

Ezri Konsa departure risk?

There could be questions over Ezri Konsa’s future amid Arsenal’s reported interest in the English international, and Wan-Bissaka’s arrival could fuel speculation about a potential departure. The two players have different profiles, but Emery could use them in similar ways, although Wan-Bissaka is primarily viewed as a right-back.

There is no agreement between the clubs at present, but negotiations with West Ham could accelerate in the coming days. Emery will want the former Manchester UNited defender integrated at the earliest, as there’s barely any time before the new Premier League campaign kicks-off.